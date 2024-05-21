PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg hits the links May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club after a 13th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Over the last two times Sigg has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • Sigg last played at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 6-over.
    • When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Sigg's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023MC74-72+6
    5/26/2022MC72-73+5

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.
    • Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg is averaging -1.798 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sigg has an average of 1.629 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Sigg .

    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.031, which ranks 98th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranks 148th, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 61st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks ninth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.648. Additionally, he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.03%.
    • On the greens, Sigg's -0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 172nd this season, and his 29.63 putts-per-round average ranks 169th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance148290.7291.7
    Greens in Regulation %1770.03%73.61%
    Putts Per Round16929.6330.0
    Par Breakers6226.32%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.13%9.72%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Sigg has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 64.3%.
    • Sigg, who has 245 points, currently sits 101st in the FedExCup standings.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Sigg produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.236.
    • Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 7.774 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.990 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395), which ranked 26th in the field.
    • Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.031-0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6483.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.1250.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.562-1.798
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.1791.629

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3871-71-69-72-516
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1966-66-67-67-1443
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5670-70-68-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1365-70-66-68-1556
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-73+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-69-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-71-69-71-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-70-69-66-12--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic866-68-64-66-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-69-71-69-44
    January 18-21The American Express1770-69-63-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-68-67-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

