Greyson Sigg betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg hits the links May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club after a 13th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was his last competition.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over the last two times Sigg has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Sigg last played at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 6-over.
- When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Sigg's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|5/26/2022
|MC
|72-73
|+5
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.
- Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg is averaging -1.798 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sigg has an average of 1.629 in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.031, which ranks 98th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranks 148th, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks ninth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.648. Additionally, he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.03%.
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 172nd this season, and his 29.63 putts-per-round average ranks 169th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|290.7
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|17
|70.03%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|169
|29.63
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|62
|26.32%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.13%
|9.72%
Sigg's best finishes
- Sigg has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 64.3%.
- Sigg, who has 245 points, currently sits 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sigg produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.236.
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 7.774 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.990 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395), which ranked 26th in the field.
- Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.031
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.648
|3.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.125
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.562
|-1.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.179
|1.629
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|43
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
