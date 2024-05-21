Gary Woodland betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.438.

Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 8.792 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland delivered his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 20th in the field at 2.007. In that event, he finished 21st.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 38th in that event.