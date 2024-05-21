PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Gary Woodland will play May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his most recent tournament he took 60th in the PGA Championship, shooting 4-under at Valhalla Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Over his last three trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Woodland has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 12th.
    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Woodland's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/26/2022MC72-72+4
    5/27/20211470-69-69-67-5
    6/11/2020965-67-66-70-12

    Woodland's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Woodland has an average finish of 46th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Woodland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Gary Woodland has averaged 313.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -0.371 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Woodland .

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.126, which ranks 123rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.7 yards) ranks 13th, and his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranks 160th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland ranks 57th on TOUR with a mark of 0.272.
    • On the greens, Woodland's -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 144th this season, and his 29.36 putts-per-round average ranks 152nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance13309.7313.1
    Greens in Regulation %14363.12%62.65%
    Putts Per Round15229.3629.2
    Par Breakers14822.69%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance15617.28%16.98%

    Woodland's best finishes

    • Woodland has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Woodland ranks 154th in the FedExCup standings with 98 points.

    Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.438.
    • Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 8.792 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland delivered his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 20th in the field at 2.007. In that event, he finished 21st.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 38th in that event.
    • Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.126-0.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2723.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green175-0.543-3.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.3240.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.721-0.371

    Woodland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-68-71-75+138
    June 15-18U.S. Open4970-68-73-75+69
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3369-65-68-67-1121
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2570-68-66-71-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-71-73-72+56
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-73+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-67-67-69-729
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-72-70-71-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7270-73-74-74+36
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-81+13--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6473-75-66-71+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-76-75-67+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship6071-69-71-69-48

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.