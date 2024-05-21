Gary Woodland betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Gary Woodland will play May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his most recent tournament he took 60th in the PGA Championship, shooting 4-under at Valhalla Golf Club.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over his last three trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Woodland has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 12th.
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Woodland's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/26/2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|5/27/2021
|14
|70-69-69-67
|-5
|6/11/2020
|9
|65-67-66-70
|-12
Woodland's recent performances
- In his last five events, Woodland has an average finish of 46th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Woodland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Gary Woodland has averaged 313.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -0.371 Strokes Gained: Total.
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.126, which ranks 123rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.7 yards) ranks 13th, and his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranks 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland ranks 57th on TOUR with a mark of 0.272.
- On the greens, Woodland's -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 144th this season, and his 29.36 putts-per-round average ranks 152nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|309.7
|313.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|63.12%
|62.65%
|Putts Per Round
|152
|29.36
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|148
|22.69%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|156
|17.28%
|16.98%
Woodland's best finishes
- Woodland has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Woodland ranks 154th in the FedExCup standings with 98 points.
Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.438.
- Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 8.792 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland delivered his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 20th in the field at 2.007. In that event, he finished 21st.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 38th in that event.
- Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 21st in the field.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.126
|-0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.272
|3.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.543
|-3.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.324
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.721
|-0.371
Woodland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-68-71-75
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|70-68-73-75
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|69-65-68-67
|-11
|21
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|70-68-66-71
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-71-73-72
|+5
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-67-67-69
|-7
|29
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.