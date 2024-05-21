Erik Barnes betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Erik Barnes looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club when he tees off in Fort Worth, TX, for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge .
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Barnes' first time competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Barnes' recent performances
- Barnes has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Barnes has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
- Erik Barnes has averaged 308.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -1.990 Strokes Gained: Total.
Barnes' advanced stats and rankings
- Barnes' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.566 ranks 173rd on TOUR this season, and his 53.9% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barnes ranks 85th on TOUR with a mark of 0.064.
- On the greens, Barnes has delivered a -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.67, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 26.34% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|302.1
|308.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|64.81%
|63.49%
|Putts Per Round
|83
|28.67
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|61
|26.34%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|15.43%
|15.87%
Barnes' best finishes
- Barnes has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 54.5%.
- With 244 points, Barnes currently sits 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Barnes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 51st in the field with a mark of 0.150 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.695 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.596.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.660, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
- Barnes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 17th in the field.
Barnes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.566
|-1.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.064
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|-0.020
|-0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.293
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.814
|-1.990
Barnes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|68-65-68-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-66-69-68
|-44
|165
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|79
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|72-68-66-67
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|71-70-70-72
|-1
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
