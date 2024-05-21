Erik Barnes betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Barnes has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Barnes has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.

Erik Barnes has averaged 308.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting.