Eric Cole betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

In his last five tournaments, Cole has an average finish of 51st.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Cole has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of 7 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Cole is averaging -0.358 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.