Eric Cole betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Eric Cole didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Colonial Country Club.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Cole has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Cole's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|69-74
|+3
Cole's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Cole has an average finish of 51st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Cole has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of 7 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cole is averaging -0.358 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -4.071 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.333 ranks 153rd on TOUR this season, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 92nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.025, while he ranks 175th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.00%.
- On the greens, Cole's 0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 52nd this season, while he averages 28.08 putts per round (14th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|297.0
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|175
|61.00%
|50.69%
|Putts Per Round
|14
|28.08
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|99
|25.06%
|15.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|15.42%
|18.75%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- As of now, Cole has accumulated 635 points, which ranks him 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.194 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole delivered his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking 19th in the field at 2.087. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.333
|-2.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.025
|-2.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.006
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.243
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.059
|-4.071
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-70-70-74
|+1
|38
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-73-69-63
|-14
|95
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.