1H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Colonial Country Club.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Cole has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
    • Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Cole's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023MC69-74+3

    Cole's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Cole has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Cole has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of 7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole is averaging -0.358 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -4.071 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.333 ranks 153rd on TOUR this season, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 92nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.025, while he ranks 175th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.00%.
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 52nd this season, while he averages 28.08 putts per round (14th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance103297.0302.9
    Greens in Regulation %17561.00%50.69%
    Putts Per Round1428.0828.1
    Par Breakers9925.06%15.63%
    Bogey Avoidance11215.42%18.75%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • As of now, Cole has accumulated 635 points, which ranks him 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.194 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole delivered his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking 19th in the field at 2.087. In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.333-2.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.025-2.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.0060.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.243-0.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.059-4.071

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-70-70-74+138
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open669-73-69-63-1495
    June 15-18U.S. Open3969-70-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2464-65-73-65-1334
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

