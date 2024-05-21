Doug Ghim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.578. He finished 12th in that tournament.

Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.989.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315. He finished 16th in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.