Doug Ghim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament at the PGA Championship, Doug Ghim ended the weekend at 8-under, good for a 35th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26 looking for a better finish.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In his last four appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Ghim has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of 5-under.
- In 2022, Ghim missed the cut (with a score of 11-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Ghim's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/26/2022
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|5/27/2021
|14
|68-71-66-70
|-5
|6/11/2020
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|5/23/2019
|MC
|75-69
|+4
Ghim's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ghim has an average finish of 39th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Ghim has an average finishing position of 39th in his last five events.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 285.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim is averaging -1.345 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 0.847 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.373, which ranks 29th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.1 yards) ranks 158th, and his 68.9% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim has a 0.438 mark (27th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Ghim's 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 94th this season, while he averages 29.05 putts per round (122nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|289.1
|285.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|68.75%
|65.48%
|Putts Per Round
|122
|29.05
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|60
|26.39%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|13.61%
|13.49%
Ghim's best finishes
- Ghim has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Currently, Ghim ranks 77th in the FedExCup standings with 391 points.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.578. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.989.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.373
|0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.438
|0.869
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.131
|0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.044
|-1.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|0.986
|0.847
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-69-69
|-11
|58
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-64-67-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|66-71-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|31
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|69-72-69-68
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.