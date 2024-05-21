PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    In his most recent tournament at the PGA Championship, Doug Ghim ended the weekend at 8-under, good for a 35th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26 looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In his last four appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Ghim has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In 2022, Ghim missed the cut (with a score of 11-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Ghim's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/26/2022MC77-74+11
    5/27/20211468-71-66-70-5
    6/11/2020MC71-70+1
    5/23/2019MC75-69+4

    Ghim's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Ghim has an average finish of 39th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Ghim has an average finishing position of 39th in his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 285.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim is averaging -1.345 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 0.847 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Ghim .

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.373, which ranks 29th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.1 yards) ranks 158th, and his 68.9% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim has a 0.438 mark (27th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Ghim's 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 94th this season, while he averages 29.05 putts per round (122nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158289.1285.3
    Greens in Regulation %2868.75%65.48%
    Putts Per Round12229.0528.6
    Par Breakers6026.39%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance5013.61%13.49%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Ghim has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Currently, Ghim ranks 77th in the FedExCup standings with 391 points.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.578. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.989.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3730.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4380.869
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.1310.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.044-1.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130.9860.847

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-68-69-69-1158
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-64-67-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3366-71-69-70-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2670-65-67-70-1231
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 27-303M Open2774-63-67-69-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5167-70-72-68-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1769-72-69-68-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.