Denny McCarthy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Denny McCarthy hits the links in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over his last five trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, McCarthy has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 47th.
- In 2023, McCarthy missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
McCarthy's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|5/26/2022
|27
|68-68-71-73
|E
|5/27/2021
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|6/11/2020
|66
|70-68-73-72
|+3
|5/23/2019
|MC
|72-71
|+3
McCarthy's recent performances
- Over his last five events, McCarthy has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, McCarthy has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 288.9 yards in his past five starts.
- McCarthy is averaging 3.987 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy is averaging 6.704 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.334 ranks 154th on TOUR this season, and his 66.3% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 101st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.027. Additionally, he ranks 169th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.70%.
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.739 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fourth this season, while he averages 27.43 putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|287.3
|288.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|61.70%
|57.72%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.43
|26.8
|Par Breakers
|147
|22.70%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|10.76%
|9.88%
McCarthy's best finishes
- While McCarthy has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Currently, McCarthy has 830 points, ranking him 35th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 0.832. He finished 26th in that event.
- McCarthy produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy produced his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 24th in that event).
- McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.334
|-0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.027
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.388
|3.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.739
|3.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.766
|6.704
McCarthy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|71-72-68-70
|-27
|315
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|71-67-73-70
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|60-65-70-67
|-18
|88
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.