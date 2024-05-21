Denny McCarthy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 0.832. He finished 26th in that event.

McCarthy produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy produced his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 24th in that event).