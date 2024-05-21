PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Denny McCarthy hits the links in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Over his last five trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, McCarthy has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 47th.
    • In 2023, McCarthy missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    McCarthy's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023MC71-71+2
    5/26/20222768-68-71-73E
    5/27/2021MC73-72+5
    6/11/20206670-68-73-72+3
    5/23/2019MC72-71+3

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, McCarthy has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, McCarthy has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 288.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • McCarthy is averaging 3.987 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy is averaging 6.704 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McCarthy .

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.334 ranks 154th on TOUR this season, and his 66.3% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 101st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.027. Additionally, he ranks 169th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.70%.
    • On the greens, McCarthy's 0.739 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fourth this season, while he averages 27.43 putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance164287.3288.9
    Greens in Regulation %16961.70%57.72%
    Putts Per Round127.4326.8
    Par Breakers14722.70%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance510.76%9.88%

    McCarthy's best finishes

    • While McCarthy has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Currently, McCarthy has 830 points, ranking him 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 0.832. He finished 26th in that event.
    • McCarthy produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy produced his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 24th in that event).
    • McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.334-0.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.027-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150.3883.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.7393.987
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7666.704

    McCarthy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday271-72-68-70-27315
    June 15-18U.S. Open2071-67-73-70+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship760-65-70-67-1888
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-64-66-70-1681
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6667-73-70-74+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1069-69-65-70-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic565-67-66-65-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry4370-69-71-67-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-70-66-66-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2668-70-70-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2272-68-66-69-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3969-74-68-72-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-72-74+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open268-70-67-63-39300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-79-70+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-70-66-71-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship670-71-69-69-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
