1H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Davis Riley hits the links May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club following a 66th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Riley's average finish has been fourth, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • In 2023, Riley missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Riley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023MC71-72+3
    5/26/2022467-67-70-69-7

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Riley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Riley is averaging 0.359 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley is averaging 0.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Riley .

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.602, which ranks 176th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranks 62nd, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 158th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.424. Additionally, he ranks 118th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.76%.
    • On the greens, Riley's 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 100th on TOUR this season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranks 128th. He has broken par 26.67% of the time (52nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62300.8301.2
    Greens in Regulation %11864.76%65.28%
    Putts Per Round12829.0928.8
    Par Breakers5226.67%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance12615.87%14.24%

    Riley's best finishes

    • Riley, who has participated in 14 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • As of now, Riley has accumulated 104 points, which ranks him 151st in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 10th in the field at 2.816. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
    • Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.381.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.251 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.549). That ranked 23rd in the field.
    • Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-0.602-0.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.424-0.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green101-0.0100.783
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting1000.0010.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.0340.296

    Riley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5467-78-78-72+77
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4570-63-74-64-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-72-71-65-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3563-73-67-73-418
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4375-68-66-67-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-68-70-67-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-72-73-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7871-71-78+45
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6271-66-76-69-25
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3064-67-72-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6669-71-73-71E2

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
