Davis Riley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Riley has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Riley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.

In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.

Riley is averaging 0.359 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.