Davis Riley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Davis Riley hits the links May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club following a 66th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic his last time in competition.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Riley's average finish has been fourth, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- In 2023, Riley missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Riley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|5/26/2022
|4
|67-67-70-69
|-7
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Riley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Riley is averaging 0.359 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley is averaging 0.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.602, which ranks 176th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranks 62nd, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 158th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.424. Additionally, he ranks 118th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.76%.
- On the greens, Riley's 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 100th on TOUR this season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranks 128th. He has broken par 26.67% of the time (52nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|300.8
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|64.76%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.09
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|52
|26.67%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|15.87%
|14.24%
Riley's best finishes
- Riley, who has participated in 14 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times.
- As of now, Riley has accumulated 104 points, which ranks him 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 10th in the field at 2.816. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.381.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.251 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.549). That ranked 23rd in the field.
- Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.602
|-0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.424
|-0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|-0.010
|0.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|0.001
|0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.034
|0.296
Riley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|54
|67-78-78-72
|+7
|7
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|70-63-74-64
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-72-71-65
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|63-73-67-73
|-4
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|69-71-73-71
|E
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.