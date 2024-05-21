David Skinns betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.686. In that event, he missed the cut.

Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.925. He finished 20th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns delivered his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.215. In that tournament, he finished seventh.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.