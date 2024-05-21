David Skinns betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
David Skinns enters play May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club following a 20th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic his last time in competition.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Skinns is playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge for the first time in the past five years.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Skinns' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Skinns has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Skinns has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, David Skinns has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Skinns is averaging 0.311 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns is averaging 0.618 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 this season (103rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 71st, while his 52.8% driving accuracy average ranks 174th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns owns a 0.246 average that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 67.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns' 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 77th on TOUR this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 118th. He has broken par 26.31% of the time (65th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|300.3
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|67.97%
|66.36%
|Putts Per Round
|118
|29.00
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|65
|26.31%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|15.03%
|13.27%
Skinns' best finishes
- Skinns hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 53.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- As of now, Skinns has compiled 255 points, which ranks him 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.686. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.925. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns delivered his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.215. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.044
|-0.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.246
|1.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|109
|-0.049
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.108
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.262
|0.618
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.