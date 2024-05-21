David Lipsky betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

In his last five events, Lipsky has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Lipsky has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He posted a final score of 1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

David Lipsky has averaged 287.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -2.310 Strokes Gained: Putting.