David Lipsky betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 27, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
After he finished 16th in this tournament in 2023, David Lipsky has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, TX, May 23-26.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Lipsky's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 1-over, over his last two appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- In 2023, Lipsky finished 16th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Lipsky's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|16
|67-69-69-73
|-2
|5/26/2022
|48
|71-68-73-71
|+3
Lipsky's recent performances
- In his last five events, Lipsky has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Lipsky has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of 1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- David Lipsky has averaged 287.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -2.310 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -3.378 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.460 this season (165th on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.0 yards) ranks 171st, while his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky sports a -0.189 average that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 63.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a putts-per-round average of 29.47, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 22.59% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|286.0
|287.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|63.52%
|60.65%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.47
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|151
|22.59%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|18.33%
|17.59%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Lipsky is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 14 tournaments).
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 28.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Lipsky, who has 44 points, currently sits 184th in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.897.
- Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 24th in the field at 3.253. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574. He finished 41st in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.291 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 41st in the field.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.460
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.189
|-1.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.069
|0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.662
|-2.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.241
|-3.378
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|67-69-69-73
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|69-69-72-77
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-67-70-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|69-64-70-73
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|69-69-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.