Daniel Berger betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Daniel Berger hits the links May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club after a 36th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Berger has played the Charles Schwab Challenge four times recently, with one win, an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • Berger finished 23rd (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (in 2022).
    • Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Berger's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/26/20222371-70-69-69-1
    5/27/20212068-68-72-68-4
    6/11/2020165-67-67-66-19
    5/23/20195371-67-71-75+4

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Berger has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Daniel Berger has averaged 293.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has an average of -1.912 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Berger has an average of 1.106 in his past five tournaments.
    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.351 ranks 33rd on TOUR this season, and his 71.2% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 23rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.460, while he ranks fourth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.43%.
    • On the greens, Berger's -0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 175th this season, and his 30.21 putts-per-round average ranks 182nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance139291.5293.4
    Greens in Regulation %471.43%71.60%
    Putts Per Round18230.2130.0
    Par Breakers7026.19%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance7814.48%9.88%

    Berger's best finishes

    • Berger has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut six times (54.5%).
    • As of now, Berger has collected 116 points, which ranks him 147th in the FedExCup standings.

    Berger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.473. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger produced his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.357.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.631, which ranked 41st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 28th.
    • Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3511.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4601.843
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.157-0.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.663-1.912
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.0091.106

    Berger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express3968-68-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2866-69-72-69-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC69-73-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-70-69-69-29
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5070-70-73-69-65
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1367-67-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3670-69-70-67-812

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

