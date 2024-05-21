Daniel Berger betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Daniel Berger hits the links May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club after a 36th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was his last competition.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Berger has played the Charles Schwab Challenge four times recently, with one win, an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 5-under.
- Berger finished 23rd (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (in 2022).
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Berger's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/26/2022
|23
|71-70-69-69
|-1
|5/27/2021
|20
|68-68-72-68
|-4
|6/11/2020
|1
|65-67-67-66
|-19
|5/23/2019
|53
|71-67-71-75
|+4
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Berger has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Daniel Berger has averaged 293.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has an average of -1.912 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Berger has an average of 1.106 in his past five tournaments.
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.351 ranks 33rd on TOUR this season, and his 71.2% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 23rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.460, while he ranks fourth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.43%.
- On the greens, Berger's -0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 175th this season, and his 30.21 putts-per-round average ranks 182nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|139
|291.5
|293.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|71.43%
|71.60%
|Putts Per Round
|182
|30.21
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|70
|26.19%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|14.48%
|9.88%
Berger's best finishes
- Berger has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut six times (54.5%).
- As of now, Berger has collected 116 points, which ranks him 147th in the FedExCup standings.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.473. He finished 13th in that event.
- Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger produced his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.357.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.631, which ranked 41st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 28th.
- Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.351
|1.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.460
|1.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.157
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.663
|-1.912
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.009
|1.106
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|68-68-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.