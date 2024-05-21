Collin Morikawa betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.113 (he finished 45th in that event).

Morikawa put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Sentry, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.244. In that tournament, he finished fifth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.672. He finished ninth in that event.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Morikawa delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.345 (his best mark this season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.