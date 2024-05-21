Collin Morikawa betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Collin Morikawa looks to improve upon his 29th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club May 23-26.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over his last four trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Morikawa has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 21st.
- In 2023, Morikawa finished 29th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Morikawa's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|29
|73-67-70-70
|E
|5/26/2022
|40
|70-71-70-71
|+2
|5/27/2021
|14
|69-66-72-68
|-5
|6/11/2020
|2
|64-67-67-67
|-18
Morikawa's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Morikawa has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- Morikawa has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
- Off the tee, Collin Morikawa has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Morikawa is averaging 4.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.439 (22nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.5 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa has a 0.058 average that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa's -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 131st this season, while he averages 28.00 putts per round (11th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|139
|291.5
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|64.81%
|62.78%
|Putts Per Round
|11
|28.00
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|77
|25.78%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.25%
|11.94%
Morikawa's best finishes
- Morikawa has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- With 1436 points, Morikawa currently ranks eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.113 (he finished 45th in that event).
- Morikawa put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Sentry, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.244. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.672. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Morikawa delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.345 (his best mark this season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry (January 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.439
|2.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.058
|-0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.386
|2.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.168
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.714
|4.655
Morikawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|73-67-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|W/D
|71-73-68
|-4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-63
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-67-67-64
|-40
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|61-64-73-72
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-73-66-63
|-14
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-67-70-65
|-25
|250
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|67-70-69
|-10
|118
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|70-74-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-74
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|9
|65-66-68-72
|-13
|200
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-65-67-71
|-6
|313
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.