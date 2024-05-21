PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout shot 1-under and took 21st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Bezuidenhout's average finish has been 18th, and his average score 2-under, over his last three appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • Bezuidenhout last participated in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, finishing 21st with a score of 1-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20232170-68-70-71-1
    5/26/20221568-68-69-72-3
    6/11/2020MC69-70-1

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Bezuidenhout has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 293.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of 2.785 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 3.872 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bezuidenhout .

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.185 ranks 137th on TOUR this season, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 127th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout ranks 33rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.412. Additionally, he ranks 163rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.06%.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.597 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 11th this season, while he averages 27.56 putts per round (fourth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance167286.9293.1
    Greens in Regulation %16362.06%58.95%
    Putts Per Round427.5627.5
    Par Breakers8025.61%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance4013.28%13.27%

    Bezuidenhout's best finishes

    • Bezuidenhout has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Currently, Bezuidenhout sits 30th in the FedExCup standings with 895 points.

    Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.693. He finished 44th in that event.
    • Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.142. He finished 44th in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.194). That ranked 17th in the field.
    • Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.185-0.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.4120.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.0331.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5972.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8583.872

    Bezuidenhout's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-68-70-71-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3873-70-71-77+319
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5671-69-68-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4973-71-71-72+310
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-68-69-71-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-69-68-68-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5671-68-73-66-6--
    January 18-21The American Express263-67-65-65-28300
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-72-69-68-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-70-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4474-73-71-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1369-70-68-70-11135
    March 21-24Valspar Championship969-69-72-67-778
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-71-69-71-430
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-70-73-65-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-69-72-72-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-68E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

