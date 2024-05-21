Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.693. He finished 44th in that event.

Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976. He finished 13th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.142. He finished 44th in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.194). That ranked 17th in the field.