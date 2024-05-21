Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Christiaan Bezuidenhout shot 1-under and took 21st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Bezuidenhout's average finish has been 18th, and his average score 2-under, over his last three appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Bezuidenhout last participated in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, finishing 21st with a score of 1-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|21
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|5/26/2022
|15
|68-68-69-72
|-3
|6/11/2020
|MC
|69-70
|-1
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Bezuidenhout has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 293.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of 2.785 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 3.872 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.185 ranks 137th on TOUR this season, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 127th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout ranks 33rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.412. Additionally, he ranks 163rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.06%.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.597 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 11th this season, while he averages 27.56 putts per round (fourth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|286.9
|293.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|62.06%
|58.95%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|27.56
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|80
|25.61%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|13.28%
|13.27%
Bezuidenhout's best finishes
- Bezuidenhout has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Currently, Bezuidenhout sits 30th in the FedExCup standings with 895 points.
Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.693. He finished 44th in that event.
- Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.142. He finished 44th in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.194). That ranked 17th in the field.
- Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.185
|-0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.412
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.033
|1.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.597
|2.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.858
|3.872
Bezuidenhout's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|73-70-71-77
|+3
|19
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|71-69-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|73-71-71-72
|+3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|71-68-73-66
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-72-69-68
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|74-73-71-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|135
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|78
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-70-73-65
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
