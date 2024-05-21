PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chris Kirk betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Chris Kirk looks to show better in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Kirk's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 1-over, over his last six appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kirk's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023MC72-73+5
    5/26/20221566-67-70-74-3
    5/27/20216971-69-69-77+6
    6/11/20206068-70-68-75+1
    5/24/20181166-71-67-68-8

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chris Kirk has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kirk is averaging -2.155 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of 0.697 in his past five tournaments.
    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.419 (25th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.3 yards ranks 109th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk ranks 40th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.371. Additionally, he ranks 76th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.38%.
    • On the greens, Kirk's -0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 168th this season, while he averages 28.36 putts per round (38th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance109296.3298.7
    Greens in Regulation %7666.38%61.42%
    Putts Per Round3828.3628.2
    Par Breakers2728.21%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance9214.81%17.59%

    Kirk's best finishes

    • Kirk has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, collecting one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times (83.3%).
    • As of now, Kirk has collected 1215 points, which ranks him 11th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248. He finished 18th in that event.
    • Kirk produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where his 3.533 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.601, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) at The Sentry in January 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4190.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3710.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.2611.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.517-2.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5340.697

    Kirk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-74+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-68-67-69-1755
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2168-66-66-71-1339
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1671-67-67-66-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship2966-66-75-71-2115
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-67-66-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry167-65-66-65-29700
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1866-66-67-70-1144
    January 18-21The American Express4768-64-67-73-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-69-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-70-73-65-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-74-72-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-70-73-69-860
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1674-75-68-73+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1069-67-67-69-12170
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-72-74-71+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

