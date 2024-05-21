Chris Kirk betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Chris Kirk looks to show better in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Kirk's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 1-over, over his last six appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Kirk's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|5/26/2022
|15
|66-67-70-74
|-3
|5/27/2021
|69
|71-69-69-77
|+6
|6/11/2020
|60
|68-70-68-75
|+1
|5/24/2018
|11
|66-71-67-68
|-8
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Chris Kirk has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Kirk is averaging -2.155 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of 0.697 in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.419 (25th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.3 yards ranks 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk ranks 40th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.371. Additionally, he ranks 76th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.38%.
- On the greens, Kirk's -0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 168th this season, while he averages 28.36 putts per round (38th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|109
|296.3
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|76
|66.38%
|61.42%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.36
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|27
|28.21%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|14.81%
|17.59%
Kirk's best finishes
- Kirk has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, collecting one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times (83.3%).
- As of now, Kirk has collected 1215 points, which ranks him 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248. He finished 18th in that event.
- Kirk produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where his 3.533 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.601, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) at The Sentry in January 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.419
|0.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.371
|0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.261
|1.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.517
|-2.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.534
|0.697
Kirk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-68-67-69
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|68-66-66-71
|-13
|39
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|71-67-67-66
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|66-66-75-71
|-2
|115
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|1
|67-65-66-65
|-29
|700
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-69-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|60
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|74-75-68-73
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|170
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-72-74-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.