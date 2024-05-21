Chez Reavie betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Chez Reavie shot 1-over and finished 40th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Reavie's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 1-over, over his last six appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- In 2023, Reavie finished 40th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Reavie's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|40
|67-69-75-70
|+1
|5/26/2022
|27
|68-72-71-69
|E
|6/11/2020
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|5/23/2019
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|5/24/2018
|MC
|70-74
|+4
Reavie's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Reavie has an average finish of 33rd.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Reavie has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Chez Reavie has averaged 282.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie is averaging -0.041 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging 1.340 Strokes Gained: Total.
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.696 ranks 178th on TOUR this season, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 71st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie ranks 49th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.313. Additionally, he ranks 91st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.93%.
- On the greens, Reavie has delivered a -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR, while he ranks 111th with a putts-per-round average of 28.93. He has broken par 27.22% of the time (44th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|174
|283.7
|282.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|65.93%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|111
|28.93
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|44
|27.22%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|16.67%
|13.19%
Reavie's best finishes
- Reavie has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut six times (46.2%).
- As of now, Reavie has collected 115 points, which ranks him 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 1.464 mark, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.951 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie put up his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.725, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 24th in the field.
- Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 12th in the field.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-0.696
|-1.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.313
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.549
|2.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.248
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.082
|1.340
Reavie's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-69-75-70
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|72-72-76-77
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-71-73-65
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|64-63-63-71
|-19
|115
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|69-70-65-71
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|71-67-66-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|73-68-70-77
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-72-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|75-68-72-70
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|14
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|68-66-71-70
|-9
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.