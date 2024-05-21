Chez Reavie betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 1.464 mark, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.

Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.951 (he finished 12th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie put up his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.725, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 24th in the field.