Chez Reavie betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Betting Profile

    Chez Reavie shot 1-over and finished 40th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Reavie at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Reavie's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 1-over, over his last six appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • In 2023, Reavie finished 40th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Reavie's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20234067-69-75-70+1
    5/26/20222768-72-71-69E
    6/11/2020MC71-72+3
    5/23/2019MC71-72+3
    5/24/2018MC70-74+4

    Reavie's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Reavie has an average finish of 33rd.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Reavie has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Chez Reavie has averaged 282.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie is averaging -0.041 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging 1.340 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reavie's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.696 ranks 178th on TOUR this season, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 71st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie ranks 49th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.313. Additionally, he ranks 91st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.93%.
    • On the greens, Reavie has delivered a -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR, while he ranks 111th with a putts-per-round average of 28.93. He has broken par 27.22% of the time (44th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance174283.7282.9
    Greens in Regulation %9165.93%65.63%
    Putts Per Round11128.9328.5
    Par Breakers4427.22%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance14416.67%13.19%

    Reavie's best finishes

    • Reavie has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut six times (46.2%).
    • As of now, Reavie has collected 115 points, which ranks him 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 1.464 mark, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.951 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie put up his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.725, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 24th in the field.
    • Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee178-0.696-1.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.3130.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.5492.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.248-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.0821.340

    Reavie's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-69-75-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5872-72-76-77+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-71-73-65-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship464-63-63-71-19115
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2969-70-65-71-1327
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-68-69-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2771-67-66-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6673-68-70-77E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7267-70-70-74-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1267-72-72-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3375-68-72-70-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3370-69-70-69-1014
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3268-66-71-70-914

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

