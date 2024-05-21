59M AGO
Charley Hoffman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Charley Hoffman looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after he placed 66th shooting 7-over in this tournament in 2022.
Latest odds for Hoffman at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over his last six trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Hoffman has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
- Hoffman last played at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2022, finishing 66th with a score of 7-over.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Hoffman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/26/2022
|66
|68-70-71-78
|+7
|5/27/2021
|3
|71-62-72-65
|-10
|6/11/2020
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|5/23/2019
|13
|70-71-63-72
|-4
|5/24/2018
|52
|63-73-69-72
|-3
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Hoffman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Charley Hoffman has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -2.326 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -1.710 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Hoffman .
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.006, which ranks 91st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 73rd, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman sports a 0.138 average that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoffman's -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 125th this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 88th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|300.0
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|64.41%
|63.10%
|Putts Per Round
|88
|28.75
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|6
|30.21%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|16.67%
|15.08%
Hoffman's best finishes
- Although Hoffman hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected two top-five finishes.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Hoffman, who has 435 points, currently ranks 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.075 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.985.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman posted his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 21st in the field at 1.482. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.183, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.006
|0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.138
|0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.004
|-0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.123
|-2.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.025
|-1.710
Hoffman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|71-67-75-73
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|65-69-70-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-62-65
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|70-67-70-65
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-77
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-67-79-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|67-68-64-64
|-21
|300
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-74-72-73
|+4
|13
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|72-70-77-71
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|73
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.