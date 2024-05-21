Charley Hoffman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.075 mark ranked 14th in the field.

Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.985.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman posted his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 21st in the field at 1.482. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.183, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.