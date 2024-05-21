Chandler Phillips betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips hits the links in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26 after a 50th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic in his last competition.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Phillips' first time competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Phillips' recent performances
- In his last five events, Phillips has an average finish of 50th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Phillips has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Chandler Phillips has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Phillips has an average of -1.252 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips is averaging -2.016 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.243 (144th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.3 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips sports a 0.375 mark (39th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Phillips' -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 105th on TOUR this season, and his 28.26 putts-per-round average ranks 26th. He has broken par 29.52% of the time (ninth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|294.3
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|62.86%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.26
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|9
|29.52%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|111
|15.40%
|14.24%
Phillips' best finishes
- Phillips has participated in 13 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times (69.2%).
- With 270 points, Phillips currently sits 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.891. He finished third in that event.
- Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 5.033. In that event, he finished third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.509.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.856), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.243
|-1.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.375
|0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|-0.003
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.036
|-1.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.094
|-2.016
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.