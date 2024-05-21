PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
59M AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips hits the links in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26 after a 50th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Phillips' first time competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Phillips' recent performances

    • In his last five events, Phillips has an average finish of 50th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Phillips has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chandler Phillips has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Phillips has an average of -1.252 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips is averaging -2.016 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.243 (144th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.3 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips sports a 0.375 mark (39th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Phillips' -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 105th on TOUR this season, and his 28.26 putts-per-round average ranks 26th. He has broken par 29.52% of the time (ninth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121294.3293.7
    Greens in Regulation %15062.86%61.81%
    Putts Per Round2628.2628.7
    Par Breakers929.52%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance11115.40%14.24%

    Phillips' best finishes

    • Phillips has participated in 13 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times (69.2%).
    • With 270 points, Phillips currently sits 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.891. He finished third in that event.
    • Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 5.033. In that event, he finished third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.509.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.856), which ranked eighth in the field.
    • Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.243-1.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3750.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green98-0.003-0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.036-1.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.094-2.016

    Phillips' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-66-70-68-65
    January 18-21The American Express2570-70-63-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7668-73-74-77+42
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D66-5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-70-69-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4574-67-67-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5568-69-77-68-210
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-69-72-71-55

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

