Chandler Phillips betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.891. He finished third in that event.

Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 5.033. In that event, he finished third.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.509.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.856), which ranked eighth in the field.