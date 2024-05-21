Chan Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.

Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -3.253 Strokes Gained: Putting.