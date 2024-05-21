Chan Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
In his most recent competition at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Chan Kim concluded the weekend at 7-under, good for a 40th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26 trying for a higher finish.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Kim's first time competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
- Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -3.253 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.153 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200, which ranks 68th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.5 yards) ranks 120th, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranks 79th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 54th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.288, while he ranks 45th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.72%.
- On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 154th on TOUR, while he ranks 107th with a putts-per-round average of 28.90. He has broken par 27.51% of the time (37th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|294.5
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|67.72%
|71.91%
|Putts Per Round
|107
|28.90
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|37
|27.51%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.36%
|12.65%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Currently, Kim sits 92nd in the FedExCup standings with 290 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.938 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.829 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.818 (he finished 40th in that tournament).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.998 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.200
|1.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.288
|2.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.174
|0.942
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.396
|-3.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.267
|2.153
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-64
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-71-65
|-16
|55
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.