Chan Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    In his most recent competition at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Chan Kim concluded the weekend at 7-under, good for a 40th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26 trying for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Kim's first time competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -3.253 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.153 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200, which ranks 68th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.5 yards) ranks 120th, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranks 79th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 54th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.288, while he ranks 45th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.72%.
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 154th on TOUR, while he ranks 107th with a putts-per-round average of 28.90. He has broken par 27.51% of the time (37th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance120294.5303.6
    Greens in Regulation %4567.72%71.91%
    Putts Per Round10728.9029.4
    Par Breakers3727.51%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.36%12.65%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Currently, Kim sits 92nd in the FedExCup standings with 290 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.938 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.829 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.818 (he finished 40th in that tournament).
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.998 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.2001.849
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2882.615
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.1740.942
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.396-3.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.2672.153

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-64-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1464-67-68-67-2255
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-66-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-69-66-71-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-71-68-67-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-65-77-63
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-71-70-79+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5371-67-70-71-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1470-72-72-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-71-65-1655
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4066-68-69-74-78

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

