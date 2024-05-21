Carson Young betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 3.213 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.646.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690. He finished 54th in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.503). That ranked seventh in the field.