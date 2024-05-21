Carson Young betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Carson Young will appear May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his last tournament he finished 32nd in the Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 9-under at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Young has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 1-under and finishing 21st.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Young's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|21
|69-66-75-69
|-1
Young's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Young has an average finish of 31st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Young has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
- Carson Young has averaged 292.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging 1.213 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Young is averaging 0.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.244 (55th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.4 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 75th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.132. Additionally, he ranks 96th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.64%.
- On the greens, Young's 0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 78th this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 110th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|291.4
|292.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|65.64%
|61.90%
|Putts Per Round
|110
|28.92
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|62
|26.32%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|16.52%
|15.08%
Young's best finishes
- While Young has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Young, who has 187 points, currently sits 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 3.213 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.646.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.503). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.244
|0.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.132
|-0.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.281
|-1.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.105
|1.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.201
|0.073
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-66-65-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|7
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|67
|72-64-73-72
|+1
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-71-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.