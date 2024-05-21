PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Carson Young betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Carson Young will appear May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his last tournament he finished 32nd in the Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 9-under at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

    Latest odds for Young at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Young has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 1-under and finishing 21st.
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Young's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20232169-66-75-69-1

    Young's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Young has an average finish of 31st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Young has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
    • Carson Young has averaged 292.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging 1.213 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Young is averaging 0.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.244 (55th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.4 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 75th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.132. Additionally, he ranks 96th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.64%.
    • On the greens, Young's 0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 78th this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 110th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance143291.4292.5
    Greens in Regulation %9665.64%61.90%
    Putts Per Round11028.9228.4
    Par Breakers6226.32%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance14316.52%15.08%

    Young's best finishes

    • While Young has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Young, who has 187 points, currently sits 119th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 3.213 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.646.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690. He finished 54th in that tournament.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.503). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2440.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.132-0.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.281-1.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.1051.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.2010.073

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2169-66-75-69-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4371-69-71-73-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-66-65-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5269-68-70-72-97
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-69-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6772-64-73-72+13
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-71-68-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship969-64-68-67-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

