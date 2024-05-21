Carl Yuan betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Carl Yuan hits the links in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26 after a 68th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic in his most recent tournament.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Yuan is playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Yuan's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Yuan has an average finish of 63rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Yuan has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those two times he's made the cut.
- Carl Yuan has averaged 308.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Yuan is averaging -0.843 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -1.910 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yuan's advanced stats and rankings
- Yuan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.326 this season, which ranks 37th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.8 yards) ranks 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan ranks 122nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.162.
- On the greens, Yuan's -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 170th this season, and his 28.42 putts-per-round average ranks 43rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|309.8
|308.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|61.62%
|57.94%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.42
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|130
|23.74%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|150
|16.84%
|14.29%
Yuan's best finishes
- Yuan has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Yuan has 232 points, ranking him 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yuan produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 4.086.
- Yuan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 3.080.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.675 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.173, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.
- Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.326
|0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.162
|-0.931
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.137
|-0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.534
|-0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.233
|-1.910
Yuan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|18
|68-67-74-70
|-9
|48
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|70-66-64-71
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|73
|69-67-73-77
|+6
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|68
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-66-67-72
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|66-73-69-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|68
|67-72-71-75
|+1
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.