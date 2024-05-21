PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Carl Yuan betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Carl Yuan hits the links in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26 after a 68th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Yuan at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Yuan is playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Yuan's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Yuan has an average finish of 63rd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Yuan has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of 1 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Carl Yuan has averaged 308.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Yuan is averaging -0.843 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -1.910 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Yuan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yuan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.326 this season, which ranks 37th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.8 yards) ranks 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan ranks 122nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.162.
    • On the greens, Yuan's -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 170th this season, and his 28.42 putts-per-round average ranks 43rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance10309.8308.2
    Greens in Regulation %17061.62%57.94%
    Putts Per Round4328.4227.9
    Par Breakers13023.74%17.86%
    Bogey Avoidance15016.84%14.29%

    Yuan's best finishes

    • Yuan has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Yuan has 232 points, ranking him 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yuan produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 4.086.
    • Yuan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 3.080.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.675 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.173, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.
    • Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).

    Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3260.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.162-0.931
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green670.137-0.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.534-0.843
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.233-1.910

    Yuan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1868-67-74-70-948
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-73+8--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1470-66-64-71-1755
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-67E--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7369-67-73-77+63
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6872-69-77-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-66-67-72-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5275-64-70-67-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship470-63-65-66-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6866-70-69-70-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii466-65-70-63-16123
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenW/D77+6--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-65-72-72-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-77+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship566-73-69-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5875-70-71-73+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6867-72-71-75+12

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

