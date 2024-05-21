Camilo Villegas betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.755.

Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 2.052. He finished 67th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best performance this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.326 (he finished 50th in that event).

At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.