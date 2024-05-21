Camilo Villegas betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
At the PGA Championship, Camilo Villegas struggled, failing to make the cut at Valhalla Golf Club. He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over his last three trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Villegas has an average score of 6-over, with an average finish of 69th.
- In 2022, Villegas failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Villegas' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/26/2022
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|5/27/2021
|69
|69-71-76-70
|+6
Villegas' recent performances
- In his last five events, Villegas has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Villegas has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 6-over in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 280.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas is averaging -1.779 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -5.535 Strokes Gained: Total.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.171, which ranks 183rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (281.4 yards) ranks 181st, and his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas has a -0.555 mark (166th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Villegas has registered a -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR, while he ranks 161st with a putts-per-round average of 29.52. He has broken par 23.87% of the time (126th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|181
|281.4
|280.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|62.96%
|53.54%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.52
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|126
|23.87%
|17.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|177
|19.14%
|20.71%
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas has played 12 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 33.3%.
- As of now, Villegas has collected 45 points, which ranks him 182nd in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.755.
- Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 2.052. He finished 67th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best performance this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.326 (he finished 50th in that event).
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.824) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|183
|-1.171
|-2.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.555
|-1.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.143
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.503
|-1.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|184
|-2.372
|-5.535
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
