Cam Davis betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.590. He finished 21st in that tournament.

Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326. He finished 20th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 48th in the field with a mark of 0.295. He finished 21st in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.056, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 30th in that event.