Cam Davis betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 12: Cam Davis of Australia looks over a putt on the second hole during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 12, 2024 in Clifton, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Cam Davis had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Colonial Country Club.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Davis' average finish has been 26th, and his average score 3-under, over his last four appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Davis missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Davis' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|5/26/2022
|7
|66-68-69-72
|-5
|5/27/2021
|45
|70-70-71-68
|-1
|6/11/2020
|MC
|73-68
|+1
Davis' recent performances
- Davis has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Davis has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Cam Davis has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has an average of -0.843 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis is averaging -1.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.210 this season, which ranks 140th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 95th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis sports a -0.115 average that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 62.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis' -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 122nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.87 putts-per-round average ranks 102nd. He has broken par 24.22% of the time (116th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|297.8
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|62.68%
|59.57%
|Putts Per Round
|102
|28.87
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|116
|24.22%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|14.81%
|14.51%
Davis' best finishes
- Davis has participated in 12 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- As of now, Davis has collected 449 points, which ranks him 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Davis' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.590. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 48th in the field with a mark of 0.295. He finished 21st in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.056, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
- Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 21st in that tournament).
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.210
|0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.115
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.365
|-1.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.107
|-0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.797
|-1.323
Davis' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|65-70-71-63
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-65-69-69
|-16
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|66-67-69-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|40
|73-66-72-72
|+3
|64
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|3
|68-68-65-70
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-70-69-70
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|75-68-73-65
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|88
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|14
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|69-72-73-75
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|70-74-70-67
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-69-72-77
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.