Callum Tarren betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Callum Tarren looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club when he tees off in Fort Worth, TX, for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge .
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Tarren missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023.
- When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Tarren's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|69-78
|+7
Tarren's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Tarren has an average finish of 46th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Tarren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Callum Tarren has averaged 300.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Tarren has an average of -0.735 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tarren has an average of -1.339 in his past five tournaments.
Tarren's advanced stats and rankings
- Tarren has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.284, which ranks 147th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 34th, and his 51.2% driving accuracy average ranks 178th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 168th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.618, while he ranks 177th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.74%.
- On the greens, Tarren's -0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 135th this season, and his 29.33 putts-per-round average ranks 149th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|305.7
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|177
|60.74%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|149
|29.33
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|66
|26.30%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|181
|20.19%
|16.67%
Tarren's best finishes
- Tarren has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- With 56 points, Tarren currently sits 177th in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160 (he finished 69th in that tournament).
- Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.733. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 1.640 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.165), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked in the field.
Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.284
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.618
|-0.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.263
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.219
|-0.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-1.384
|-1.339
Tarren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|67-69-63-70
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|67-68-71-69
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|71-68-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|69-73-72-75
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-68-70-74
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.