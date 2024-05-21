PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Callum Tarren betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Callum Tarren betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Callum Tarren looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club when he tees off in Fort Worth, TX, for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge .

    Latest odds for Tarren at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Tarren missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023.
    • When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Tarren's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023MC69-78+7

    Tarren's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Tarren has an average finish of 46th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Tarren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • Callum Tarren has averaged 300.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Tarren has an average of -0.735 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tarren has an average of -1.339 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Tarren .

    Tarren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tarren has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.284, which ranks 147th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 34th, and his 51.2% driving accuracy average ranks 178th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 168th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.618, while he ranks 177th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.74%.
    • On the greens, Tarren's -0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 135th this season, and his 29.33 putts-per-round average ranks 149th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34305.7300.8
    Greens in Regulation %17760.74%66.67%
    Putts Per Round14929.3329.4
    Par Breakers6626.30%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance18120.19%16.67%

    Tarren's best finishes

    • Tarren has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • With 56 points, Tarren currently sits 177th in the FedExCup standings.

    Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160 (he finished 69th in that tournament).
    • Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.733. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 1.640 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.165), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked in the field.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.2840.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.618-0.647
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.263-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.219-0.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Total174-1.384-1.339

    Tarren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4369-72-73-70-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3367-69-63-70-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2967-68-71-69-1327
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open1366-68-70-67-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship768-69-67-71-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4371-68-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-68-62-70-14--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-69-72-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-72+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7269-73-72-75+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-68-70-74+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2367-72-70-68-1120
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.