Callum Tarren betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160 (he finished 69th in that tournament).

Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.733. In that event, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 1.640 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.165), which ranked ninth in the field.