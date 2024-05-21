C.T. Pan betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 16th in the field at 2.157. In that tournament, he finished third.

Pan put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 5.709. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan delivered his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.656, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.