58M AGO
C.T. Pan betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
C.T. Pan looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after he finished 52nd shooting 4-over in this tournament in 2022.
Latest odds for Pan at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Pan's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 3-under, over his last six appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Pan last played at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2022, finishing 52nd with a score of 4-over.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Pan's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/26/2022
|52
|69-69-74-72
|+4
|5/27/2021
|32
|71-67-69-70
|-3
|6/11/2020
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|5/23/2019
|3
|68-67-68-69
|-8
|5/24/2018
|20
|68-71-70-65
|-6
Pan's recent performances
- In his last five events, Pan has an average finish of 47th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Pan has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- Off the tee, C.T. Pan has averaged 290.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pan is averaging -1.877 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pan is averaging -0.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Pan .
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.182 this season, which ranks 136th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.3 yards) ranks 144th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan ranks 83rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.072.
- On the greens, Pan's -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 107th this season, and his 29.10 putts-per-round average ranks 131st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|291.3
|290.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|65.33%
|65.38%
|Putts Per Round
|131
|29.10
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|156
|22.03%
|19.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|138
|16.28%
|15.38%
Pan's best finishes
- Pan has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- With 213 points, Pan currently sits 111th in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 16th in the field at 2.157. In that tournament, he finished third.
- Pan put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 5.709. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan delivered his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.656, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.182
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.072
|1.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.247
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.041
|-1.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.096
|-0.287
Pan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|70
|68-70-75-71
|E
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-68-68-74
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|75
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|42
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|51
|71-70-78-74
|+5
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|69-68-70-76
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.