58M AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Brian Harman finished 29th in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, shooting a even-par on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at Colonial Country Club .

    Latest odds for Harman at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Harman's average finish has been 19th, and his average score 4-under, over his last seven appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • Harman finished 29th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the Charles Schwab Challenge (in 2023).
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Harman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20232970-69-67-74E
    5/26/2022MC77-66+3
    5/27/2021869-66-69-70-6
    6/11/20202365-69-70-68-8
    5/23/20193170-69-72-70+1
    5/24/20181472-67-64-70-7

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Harman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Brian Harman has averaged 290.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 2.204 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 2.905 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Harman .

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.077 this season, which ranks 109th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.4 yards) ranks 154th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 64th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.228. Additionally, he ranks 99th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.60%.
    • On the greens, Harman's 0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 19th this season, and his 28.02 putts-per-round average ranks 12th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance154289.4290.8
    Greens in Regulation %9965.60%62.04%
    Putts Per Round1228.0228.1
    Par Breakers13523.52%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance2812.77%12.96%

    Harman's best finishes

    • Harman has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • As of now, Harman has accumulated 1045 points, which ranks him 19th in the FedExCup standings.

    Harman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Heritage, ranking seventh in the field at 2.678. In that event, he finished 12th.
    • Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009. He finished second in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.389 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.675, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
    • Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.077-0.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.2280.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1900.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4852.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8272.905

    Harman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2970-69-67-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4365-73-72-75+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship266-66-64-64-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-66-68-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1267-65-67-74-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship167-65-69-70-13600
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3171-68-67-68-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship565-68-67-69-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2368-70-70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-66-68-66-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge867-69-71-70-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry567-66-70-64-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1869-68-65-67-1144
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5472-70-70-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6071-69-69-72-35
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-70-71-74E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-73-72-68-430
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC81-72+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-70-64-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4774-71-76-70+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-68-68-67-950

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

