Brian Harman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Brian Harman finished 29th in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, shooting a even-par on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at Colonial Country Club .
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Harman's average finish has been 19th, and his average score 4-under, over his last seven appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Harman finished 29th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the Charles Schwab Challenge (in 2023).
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Harman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|29
|70-69-67-74
|E
|5/26/2022
|MC
|77-66
|+3
|5/27/2021
|8
|69-66-69-70
|-6
|6/11/2020
|23
|65-69-70-68
|-8
|5/23/2019
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|5/24/2018
|14
|72-67-64-70
|-7
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Harman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- Brian Harman has averaged 290.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 2.204 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 2.905 Strokes Gained: Total.
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.077 this season, which ranks 109th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.4 yards) ranks 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 64th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.228. Additionally, he ranks 99th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.60%.
- On the greens, Harman's 0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 19th this season, and his 28.02 putts-per-round average ranks 12th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|289.4
|290.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|65.60%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.02
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|135
|23.52%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|12.77%
|12.96%
Harman's best finishes
- Harman has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- As of now, Harman has accumulated 1045 points, which ranks him 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Harman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Heritage, ranking seventh in the field at 2.678. In that event, he finished 12th.
- Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009. He finished second in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.389 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.675, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.077
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.228
|0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.190
|0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.485
|2.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.827
|2.905
Harman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-69-67-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|65-73-72-75
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|66-66-64-64
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-66-68
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|67-65-67-74
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|1
|67-65-69-70
|-13
|600
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|23
|68-70-70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-66-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|74-71-76-70
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-68-68-67
|-9
|50
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.