Brian Harman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Heritage, ranking seventh in the field at 2.678. In that event, he finished 12th.

Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009. He finished second in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.389 (he finished 12th in that tournament).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.675, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 18th in that event.