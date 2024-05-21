Brendon Todd betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Brendon Todd hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Brendon Todd enters play May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club following a 78th-place finish in the PGA Championship his last time in competition.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In his last four appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Todd has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 3-under.
- Todd last participated in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, finishing 57th with a score of 5-over.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Todd's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|57
|69-71-71-74
|+5
|5/26/2022
|3
|68-68-65-71
|-8
|5/27/2021
|8
|72-64-67-71
|-6
|6/11/2020
|MC
|69-73
|+2
Todd's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Todd has finished in the top five once.
- Todd has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-over.
- Brendon Todd has averaged 278.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Todd has an average of -0.837 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Todd has an average of -2.166 in his past five tournaments.
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.561 (172nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 277.3 yards ranks 182nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd has a -0.125 mark (115th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Todd's 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 42nd this season, and his 28.11 putts-per-round average ranks 16th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|182
|277.3
|278.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|62.53%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|16
|28.11
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|175
|20.80%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|13.95%
|16.94%
Todd's best finishes
- Todd has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- As of now, Todd has collected 536 points, which ranks him 58th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Heritage, ranking 42nd in the field at -0.303. In that event, he finished 58th.
- Todd produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.758 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848). That ranked third in the field.
- Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked fifth in the field.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.561
|-2.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.125
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.293
|0.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.286
|-0.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.106
|-2.166
Todd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-71-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|68-69-73-72
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|74-70-69-74
|+3
|10
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|67-63-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|69-70-68-76
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|72-71-75-76
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|78
|70-70-74-79
|+10
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.