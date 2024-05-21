Brendon Todd betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Heritage, ranking 42nd in the field at -0.303. In that event, he finished 58th.

Todd produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.758 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848). That ranked third in the field.