59M AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Brendon Todd hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Brendon Todd enters play May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club following a 78th-place finish in the PGA Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Todd at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In his last four appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Todd has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 3-under.
    • Todd last participated in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, finishing 57th with a score of 5-over.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Todd's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20235769-71-71-74+5
    5/26/2022368-68-65-71-8
    5/27/2021872-64-67-71-6
    6/11/2020MC69-73+2

    Todd's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Todd has finished in the top five once.
    • Todd has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-over.
    • Brendon Todd has averaged 278.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Todd has an average of -0.837 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Todd has an average of -2.166 in his past five tournaments.
    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.561 (172nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 277.3 yards ranks 182nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd has a -0.125 mark (115th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Todd's 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 42nd this season, and his 28.11 putts-per-round average ranks 16th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance182277.3278.6
    Greens in Regulation %15562.53%58.33%
    Putts Per Round1628.1128.2
    Par Breakers17520.80%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance6613.95%16.94%

    Todd's best finishes

    • Todd has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • As of now, Todd has collected 536 points, which ranks him 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Heritage, ranking 42nd in the field at -0.303. In that event, he finished 58th.
    • Todd produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.758 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848). That ranked third in the field.
    • Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.561-2.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.1250.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green320.2930.879
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.286-0.837
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.106-2.166

    Todd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-71-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayW/D79+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3468-69-73-72-621
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5668-68-72-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-65-66-68-19245
    July 20-22The Open Championship4974-70-69-74+310
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship767-63-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-70-67-72-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship4171-72-71-70+458
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship669-71-68-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open566-72-70-71-9105
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5869-70-68-76-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6072-71-75-76+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship7870-70-74-79+105

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

