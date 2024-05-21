Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

In his last five tournaments, Snedeker has an average finish of 60th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Snedeker has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.

In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 283.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging 0.716 Strokes Gained: Putting.