Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
When he takes the course May 23-26, Brandt Snedeker will try to build upon his last performance in the Charles Schwab Challenge. In 2022, he shot 5-over and placed 57th at Colonial Country Club.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Snedeker's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score even-par, over his last five appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Snedeker finished 57th (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (in 2022).
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Snedeker's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/26/2022
|57
|71-69-70-75
|+5
|5/27/2021
|50
|66-70-75-69
|E
|5/23/2019
|19
|74-67-68-69
|-2
|5/24/2018
|42
|70-71-68-67
|-4
Snedeker's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Snedeker has an average finish of 60th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Snedeker has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 283.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging 0.716 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging -2.709 Strokes Gained: Total.
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.502 (167th) this season, while his average driving distance of 281.6 yards ranks 179th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 182nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.960.
- On the greens, Snedeker's -0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 138th this season, and his 29.79 putts-per-round average ranks 175th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|179
|281.6
|283.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|62.50%
|60.32%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|29.79
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|167
|21.23%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|183
|20.63%
|18.65%
Snedeker's best finishes
- Snedeker has played 13 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut four times (30.8%).
- With 16 points, Snedeker currently sits 200th in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.535 mark ranked in the field.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 1.245 mark ranked 30th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker put up his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 1.396.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.338, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked 48th in the field.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.502
|-0.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|182
|-0.960
|-2.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.391
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.264
|0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|181
|-2.118
|-2.709
Snedeker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|73-72-73-74
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|64-68-72-74
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|10
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|70-69-66-71
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|66-70
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|69-66-73-64
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.