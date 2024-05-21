Brandon Wu betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Brandon Wu looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club when he tees off in Fort Worth, TX, for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge .
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Wu has played the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Wu's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/26/2022
|MC
|77-71
|+8
Wu's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Wu finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Wu has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 4-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Brandon Wu has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging -2.447 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -2.903 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.181 this season, which ranks 135th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 115th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 106th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.066, while he ranks 18th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.36%.
- On the greens, Wu's -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, while he averages 29.48 putts per round (160th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|294.9
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|69.36%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.48
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|88
|25.42%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|14.81%
|13.89%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu has participated in 14 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- Wu, who has 126 points, currently ranks 143rd in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.578 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.722 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.018 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.244, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.181
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.066
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.017
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.203
|-2.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.432
|-2.903
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-69-67-69
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|71-65-73-70
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|68-65-72-73
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|72-70-67-66
|-5
|66
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-69-69-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|74-64-70-76
|-4
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.