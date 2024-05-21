Brandon Wu betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.578 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.

Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.722 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.018 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.244, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.