57M AGO

Brandon Wu betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Brandon Wu looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club when he tees off in Fort Worth, TX, for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge .

    Latest odds for Wu at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Wu has played the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Wu's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/26/2022MC77-71+8

    Wu's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Wu finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Wu has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 4-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Brandon Wu has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging -2.447 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -2.903 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.181 this season, which ranks 135th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 115th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 106th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.066, while he ranks 18th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.36%.
    • On the greens, Wu's -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, while he averages 29.48 putts per round (160th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115294.9295.1
    Greens in Regulation %1869.36%67.59%
    Putts Per Round16029.4830.2
    Par Breakers8825.42%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance9214.81%13.89%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu has participated in 14 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 42.9%.
    • Wu, who has 126 points, currently ranks 143rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.578 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.722 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.018 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.244, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.181-0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.066-0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.0170.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.203-2.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.432-2.903

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-69-67-69-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-67+2--
    July 27-303M Open5771-65-73-70-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5868-65-72-73-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3772-70-67-66-566
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6265-74-73-71-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1371-67-66-69-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-69-69-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-77+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5974-64-70-76-43
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

