Billy Horschel betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Billy Horschel will appear in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26 after an eighth-place finish at the PGA Championship.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Horschel's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 1-under, over his last six appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Horschel finished 40th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the Charles Schwab Challenge (in 2023).
- When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Horschel's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|40
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|5/26/2022
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|5/27/2021
|40
|71-68-72-67
|-2
|6/11/2020
|38
|68-68-70-69
|-5
|5/23/2019
|19
|72-69-69-68
|-2
Horschel's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Horschel has one win and three top-10 finishes.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Horschel has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 2.423 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 3.291 Strokes Gained: Total.
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.303 ranks 39th on TOUR this season, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 108th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.077. Additionally, he ranks 49th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.54%.
- On the greens, Horschel has registered a 0.651 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a putts-per-round average of 28.53, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 27.19% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|297.9
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|67.54%
|61.73%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.53
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|45
|27.19%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|30
|12.87%
|12.96%
Horschel's best finishes
- Horschel has participated in 13 tournaments this season, collecting one win and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 61.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- With 764 points, Horschel currently ranks 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.650 (he finished 52nd in that event).
- Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 3.092.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533 (he finished seventh in that event).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.803), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.303
|1.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.077
|-1.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.163
|1.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.651
|2.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.040
|3.291
Horschel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|84-72
|+12
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|73-67-71-74
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-69-69-73
|E
|4
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-67-68-70
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|4
|67-62-63-72
|-16
|135
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-63
|-23
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|76-72-72-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|191
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.