58M AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Billy Horschel will appear in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26 after an eighth-place finish at the PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Horschel's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 1-under, over his last six appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • Horschel finished 40th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the Charles Schwab Challenge (in 2023).
    • When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Horschel's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20234067-74-70-70+1
    5/26/2022MC72-71+3
    5/27/20214071-68-72-67-2
    6/11/20203868-68-70-69-5
    5/23/20191972-69-69-68-2

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Horschel has one win and three top-10 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Horschel has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 2.423 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 3.291 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Horschel .

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.303 ranks 39th on TOUR this season, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 108th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.077. Additionally, he ranks 49th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.54%.
    • On the greens, Horschel has registered a 0.651 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a putts-per-round average of 28.53, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 27.19% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93297.9300.6
    Greens in Regulation %4967.54%61.73%
    Putts Per Round5928.5327.4
    Par Breakers4527.19%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance3012.87%12.96%

    Horschel's best finishes

    • Horschel has participated in 13 tournaments this season, collecting one win and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 61.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • With 764 points, Horschel currently ranks 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.650 (he finished 52nd in that event).
    • Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 3.092.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533 (he finished seventh in that event).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.803), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3031.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.077-1.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.1631.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.6512.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.0403.291

    Horschel's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-74-70-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC84-72+12--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4373-67-71-74+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6569-69-69-73E4
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open1366-67-68-70-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship467-62-63-72-16135
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-68-68-65-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-68-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-67-66-73-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-71-69-66-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open771-68-67-64-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-63-23300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5276-72-72-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-69-69-64-13191

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

