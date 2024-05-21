Billy Horschel betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Over his last five tournaments, Horschel has one win and three top-10 finishes.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Horschel has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 2.423 Strokes Gained: Putting.