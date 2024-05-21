PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Ben Taylor betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Taylor betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    At the Myrtle Beach Classic, Ben Taylor struggled, failing to make the cut at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. He is looking for better results in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Taylor has played the Charles Schwab Challenge once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Taylor's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023MC71-72+3

    Taylor's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Taylor has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Taylor has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Taylor has an average of -1.807 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -5.335 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.871, which ranks 181st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranks 110th, and his 44.6% driving accuracy average ranks 184th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor owns a -0.931 mark (181st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Taylor's -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 145th this season, while he averages 29.63 putts per round (169th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance110295.9298.5
    Greens in Regulation %18159.03%53.89%
    Putts Per Round16929.6329.8
    Par Breakers14822.69%11.67%
    Bogey Avoidance18422.69%22.78%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 13 tournaments).
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
    • As of now, Taylor has collected 6 points, which ranks him 216th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.027 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.867.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor delivered his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.889.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.847, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee181-0.871-1.567
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green181-0.931-2.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green970.0010.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.332-1.807
    Average Strokes Gained: Total182-2.133-5.335

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-80+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-78+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7370-68-68-77+33
    July 27-303M Open7170-68-76-71+13
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3072-69-70-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7369-69-75-74-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-69-68-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7773-84-69-74+20--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC78-70+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-71-73-2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-71-75-72E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-79+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-76+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.