Ben Taylor betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
At the Myrtle Beach Classic, Ben Taylor struggled, failing to make the cut at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. He is looking for better results in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Taylor has played the Charles Schwab Challenge once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Taylor's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|71-72
|+3
Taylor's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Taylor has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Taylor has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Taylor has an average of -1.807 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -5.335 in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.871, which ranks 181st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranks 110th, and his 44.6% driving accuracy average ranks 184th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor owns a -0.931 mark (181st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Taylor's -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 145th this season, while he averages 29.63 putts per round (169th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|295.9
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|181
|59.03%
|53.89%
|Putts Per Round
|169
|29.63
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|148
|22.69%
|11.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|184
|22.69%
|22.78%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 13 tournaments).
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- As of now, Taylor has collected 6 points, which ranks him 216th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.027 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.867.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor delivered his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.889.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.847, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-0.871
|-1.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-0.931
|-2.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.001
|0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.332
|-1.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|182
|-2.133
|-5.335
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|70-68-68-77
|+3
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|71
|70-68-76-71
|+1
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-69-75-74
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.