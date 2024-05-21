Ben Silverman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.826.

Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.196 (he finished 16th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman posted his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fourth in the field at 3.817. In that tournament, he finished 18th.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.924), which ranked No. 1 in the field.