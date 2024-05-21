Ben Silverman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
In his last competition at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Ben Silverman posted a 16th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge looking for a better finish.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In his last two appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Silverman has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 3-under.
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2019, he finished 40th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Silverman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/23/2019
|40
|69-71-72-70
|+2
|5/24/2018
|11
|66-69-72-65
|-8
Silverman's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Silverman has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Silverman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Silverman has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Silverman has an average of 1.833 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging 0.653 Strokes Gained: Total.
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.147, which ranks 72nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.0 yards) ranks 159th, and his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman ranks 109th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.090, while he ranks 21st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.17%.
- On the greens, Silverman has registered a 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 32nd on TOUR, while he ranks 125th with a putts-per-round average of 29.08. He has broken par 24.03% of the time (121st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|289.0
|294.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|69.17%
|64.58%
|Putts Per Round
|125
|29.08
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|121
|24.03%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|11.94%
|13.19%
Silverman's best finishes
- Silverman has participated in 14 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- Currently, Silverman has 207 points, placing him 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.826.
- Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.196 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman posted his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fourth in the field at 3.817. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.924), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.147
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.090
|-1.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.138
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.377
|1.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.573
|0.653
Silverman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|67-68-64-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|81
|71-72-79-73
|+7
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|29
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.