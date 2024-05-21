PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Martin betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Ben Martin looks to improve upon his 57th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club May 23-26.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Martin's average finish has been 49th, and his average score 2-over, over his last three appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • In 2023, Martin finished 57th (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Martin's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20235769-69-68-79+5
    5/24/20183266-71-68-70-5

    Martin's recent performances

    • Martin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Martin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • Ben Martin has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Martin is averaging 1.318 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Martin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Martin has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.038, which ranks 100th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.5 yards) ranks 135th, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Martin owns a 0.367 mark (41st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Martin has registered a 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR, while he ranks 76th with a putts-per-round average of 28.64. He has broken par 24.69% of the time (107th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance135292.5295.3
    Greens in Regulation %6267.13%64.81%
    Putts Per Round7628.6428.4
    Par Breakers10724.69%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance4713.58%12.96%

    Martin's best finishes

    • While Martin hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Currently, Martin has 167 points, ranking him 125th in the FedExCup standings.

    Martin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.351. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.653 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 67th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.179 mark ranked 32nd in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.080, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
    • Martin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.0380.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3671.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150-0.279-0.960
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.2140.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.2651.318

    Martin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-69-68-79+55
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-73+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6367-68-69-72-44
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-67-67-73-310
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-70+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-72-66-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2765-70-66-69-14--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express5668-64-67-75-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3773-67-72-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4270-69-70-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-71-71-67-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6768-71-76-73+43
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-71-70-68-885
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5567-70-71-75-54
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4867-69-71-65-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

