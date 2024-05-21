Ben Martin betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Ben Martin looks to improve upon his 57th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club May 23-26.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Martin's average finish has been 49th, and his average score 2-over, over his last three appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- In 2023, Martin finished 57th (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Martin's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|57
|69-69-68-79
|+5
|5/24/2018
|32
|66-71-68-70
|-5
Martin's recent performances
- Martin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Martin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Ben Martin has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Martin is averaging 1.318 Strokes Gained: Total.
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.038, which ranks 100th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.5 yards) ranks 135th, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Martin owns a 0.367 mark (41st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Martin has registered a 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR, while he ranks 76th with a putts-per-round average of 28.64. He has broken par 24.69% of the time (107th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|292.5
|295.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|62
|67.13%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|76
|28.64
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|107
|24.69%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|13.58%
|12.96%
Martin's best finishes
- While Martin hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Currently, Martin has 167 points, ranking him 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Martin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.351. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.653 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 67th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.179 mark ranked 32nd in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.080, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
- Martin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.038
|0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.367
|1.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.279
|-0.960
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.214
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.265
|1.318
Martin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-69-68-79
|+5
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|63
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-67-67-73
|-3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-72-66
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|65-70-66-69
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|68-64-67-75
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|73-67-72-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-71-71-67
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|68-71-76-73
|+4
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|85
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|67-70-71-75
|-5
|4
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-69-71-65
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.