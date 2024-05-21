Ben Martin betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.351. He finished seventh in that tournament.

Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.653 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 67th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.179 mark ranked 32nd in the field.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.080, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.