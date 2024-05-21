Ben Kohles betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Ben Kohles will compete in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26 after a 26th-place finish at the PGA Championship.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Kohles' first time playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Kohles' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Kohles has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Kohles has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Kohles is averaging 0.914 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging 1.662 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.004 (94th) this season, while his average driving distance of 285.6 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles has a -0.263 mark (135th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kohles' -0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 132nd this season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranks 134th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|285.6
|292.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|111
|65.17%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.14
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|136
|23.42%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|129
|15.92%
|12.35%
Kohles' best finishes
- Kohles has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Kohles, who has 436 points, currently ranks 71st in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.224. He finished 78th in that tournament.
- Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best performance this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826. He finished second in that event.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.901, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|-0.004
|1.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.263
|0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.403
|-1.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.200
|0.914
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.869
|1.662
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-1
|50
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
