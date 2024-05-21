Ben Griffin betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 0.781. He finished 16th in that tournament.

Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 16th in the field at 3.342. In that event, he finished 16th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.129 mark ranked 10th in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.898 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.