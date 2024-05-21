Ben Griffin betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
After he placed 52nd in this tournament in 2023, Ben Griffin has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, TX, May 23-26.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Griffin has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and finishing 52nd.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Griffin's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|52
|67-69-75-72
|+3
Griffin's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Griffin has finished in the top 20 three times.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Griffin has an average of 2.332 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging 3.718 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.189 (138th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.1 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 103rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.044.
- On the greens, Griffin has registered a 0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 25th on TOUR, while he ranks 17th with a putts-per-round average of 28.12. He has broken par 25.38% of the time (91st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|294.1
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|64.49%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.12
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|91
|25.38%
|27.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|12.53%
|10.80%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Griffin, who has 343 points, currently ranks 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 0.781. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 16th in the field at 3.342. In that event, he finished 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.129 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.898 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.189
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.044
|0.940
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.311
|0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.433
|2.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.511
|3.718
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|67-69-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
