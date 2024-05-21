PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1 Min Read

Ben Griffin betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    After he placed 52nd in this tournament in 2023, Ben Griffin has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, TX, May 23-26.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Griffin has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and finishing 52nd.
    • Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Griffin's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20235267-69-75-72+3

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Griffin has finished in the top 20 three times.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Griffin has an average of 2.332 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging 3.718 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.189 (138th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.1 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 103rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.044.
    • On the greens, Griffin has registered a 0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 25th on TOUR, while he ranks 17th with a putts-per-round average of 28.12. He has broken par 25.38% of the time (91st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance124294.1296.4
    Greens in Regulation %12464.49%63.89%
    Putts Per Round1728.1227.4
    Par Breakers9125.38%27.16%
    Bogey Avoidance2512.53%10.80%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Griffin, who has 343 points, currently ranks 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 0.781. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 16th in the field at 3.342. In that event, he finished 16th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.129 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.898 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.1890.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.0440.940
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.3110.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.4332.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.5113.718

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5267-69-75-72+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-66-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-69-70-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
