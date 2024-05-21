Beau Hossler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 20th in the field at 2.307. In that tournament, he finished 41st.

Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.158 (he finished sixth in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he put up a 4.264 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.478), which ranked fifth in the field.