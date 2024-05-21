PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 12: Beau Hossler of the United States putts on the first green during the final round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 12, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler looks for better results in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after he placed 70th shooting 10-over in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Hossler's average finish has been 49th, and his average score 2-over, over his last six appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished 70th after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Hossler's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20237072-69-75-74+10
    5/26/20222166-65-73-74-2
    6/11/2020MC74-76+10
    5/23/20194070-71-72-69+2
    5/24/20186464-71-71-73-1

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Hossler has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Hossler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 1.328 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 0.594 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hossler .

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.000 this season (93rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranks 102nd, while his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler owns a -0.419 mark (157th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hossler's 0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 16th this season, while he averages 28.54 putts per round (60th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance102297.1302.4
    Greens in Regulation %6766.80%62.96%
    Putts Per Round6028.5428.0
    Par Breakers8025.61%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance4013.28%12.35%

    Hossler's best finishes

    • Hossler has played 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Currently, Hossler has 395 points, placing him 76th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 20th in the field at 2.307. In that tournament, he finished 41st.
    • Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.158 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he put up a 4.264 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.478), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.000-0.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.419-2.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.3391.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.5131.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4330.594

    Hossler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge7072-69-75-74+103
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-66-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2669-67-67-69-1231
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-72-62-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2071-67-65-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-71-71-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-67-72-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open762-71-68-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-68-73-66-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic464-69-69-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

