Beau Hossler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 12: Beau Hossler of the United States putts on the first green during the final round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 12, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler looks for better results in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after he placed 70th shooting 10-over in this tournament in 2023.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Hossler's average finish has been 49th, and his average score 2-over, over his last six appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished 70th after posting a score of 10-over.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Hossler's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|70
|72-69-75-74
|+10
|5/26/2022
|21
|66-65-73-74
|-2
|6/11/2020
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|5/23/2019
|40
|70-71-72-69
|+2
|5/24/2018
|64
|64-71-71-73
|-1
Hossler's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hossler has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Hossler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 1.328 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 0.594 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.000 this season (93rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranks 102nd, while his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler owns a -0.419 mark (157th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hossler's 0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 16th this season, while he averages 28.54 putts per round (60th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|297.1
|302.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|67
|66.80%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|60
|28.54
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|80
|25.61%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|13.28%
|12.35%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler has played 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Currently, Hossler has 395 points, placing him 76th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 20th in the field at 2.307. In that tournament, he finished 41st.
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.158 (he finished sixth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he put up a 4.264 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.478), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked fourth in the field.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.000
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.419
|-2.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.339
|1.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.513
|1.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.433
|0.594
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-69-75-74
|+10
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-72-62
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|71-67-65-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
