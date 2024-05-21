Austin Smotherman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Austin Smotherman will play May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his most recent tournament he took 70th in the Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 3-over at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In his last two appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Smotherman has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 3-over.
- In 2023, Smotherman finished 21st (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Smotherman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|21
|67-73-70-69
|-1
|5/26/2022
|63
|67-71-70-78
|+6
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Smotherman has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Austin Smotherman has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging -4.470 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smotherman has an average of -4.295 in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|297.0
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.75%
|71.60%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.89
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.91%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.51%
|13.58%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smotherman's best finishes
- Smotherman is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in six tournaments).
- In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.976
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-4.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.295
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smotherman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-73-70-69
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|50
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|8
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|66-71-67-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-66-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-67-71-64
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|64-68-69-74
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|71-65-68-68
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-73-69
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|68
|69-70-73-72
|-4
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|70
|68-71-72-76
|+3
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
