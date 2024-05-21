PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Austin Smotherman will play May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his most recent tournament he took 70th in the Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 3-over at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In his last two appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Smotherman has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 3-over.
    • In 2023, Smotherman finished 21st (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Smotherman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20232167-73-70-69-1
    5/26/20226367-71-70-78+6

    Smotherman's recent performances

    • Smotherman has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Smotherman has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Austin Smotherman has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging -4.470 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smotherman has an average of -4.295 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Smotherman .

    Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-297.0295.7
    Greens in Regulation %-69.75%71.60%
    Putts Per Round-29.8930.3
    Par Breakers-21.91%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.51%13.58%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Smotherman's best finishes

    • Smotherman is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in six tournaments).
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.976
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.786
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---4.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.295

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Smotherman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-73-70-69-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5071-70-72-72-38
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-72-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-66-70-69-87
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC78-73+9--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2766-71-67-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-66-70-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-67-71-64-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5964-68-69-74-9--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5371-65-68-68-10--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-67-73-69-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6869-70-73-72-42
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5069-70-72-71-65
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic7068-71-72-76+32

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
