Austin Smotherman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Smotherman has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Smotherman has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Austin Smotherman has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging -4.470 Strokes Gained: Putting.