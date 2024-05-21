Austin Eckroat betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.983 (he finished 17th in that event).

Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 5.835 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.230 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.652), which ranked eighth in the field.