Austin Eckroat betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Austin Eckroat shot 2-under and placed 16th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Eckroat has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 2-under and finishing 16th.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Eckroat's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|16
|69-66-72-71
|-2
Eckroat's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Eckroat has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat is averaging 1.180 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Eckroat has an average of 1.905 in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.395 ranks 28th on TOUR this season, and his 71.2% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat has a 0.361 mark (42nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Eckroat's 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 96th this season, while he averages 28.48 putts per round (52nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|297.0
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|112
|65.15%
|59.57%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.48
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|29
|28.03%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|86
|14.65%
|14.20%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat has participated in 14 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with .
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 12 times (85.7%).
- Eckroat, who has 880 points, currently ranks 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.983 (he finished 17th in that event).
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 5.835 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.230 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.652), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.395
|2.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.361
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.088
|-2.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.033
|1.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.677
|1.905
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|69-66-72-71
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-72-72-77
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|71-68-73-65
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-68-67
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|71-67-72-70
|E
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|67-67-69-70
|-10
|100
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.