57M AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Austin Eckroat shot 2-under and placed 16th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Eckroat has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 2-under and finishing 16th.
    • Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Eckroat's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20231669-66-72-71-2

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Eckroat has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat is averaging 1.180 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Eckroat has an average of 1.905 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Eckroat .

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.395 ranks 28th on TOUR this season, and his 71.2% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat has a 0.361 mark (42nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Eckroat's 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 96th this season, while he averages 28.48 putts per round (52nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance103297.0299.7
    Greens in Regulation %11265.15%59.57%
    Putts Per Round5228.4827.6
    Par Breakers2928.03%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance8614.65%14.20%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat has participated in 14 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with .
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 12 times (85.7%).
    • Eckroat, who has 880 points, currently ranks 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.983 (he finished 17th in that event).
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 5.835 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.230 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.652), which ranked eighth in the field.
    • Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3952.893
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3610.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.088-2.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.0331.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6771.905

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1669-66-72-71-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-72-72-77+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1071-68-73-65-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-68-67-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6571-67-72-70E4
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6375-73-72-75+118
    May 16-19PGA Championship1867-67-69-70-10100

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
