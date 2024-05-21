PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Andrew Putnam enters play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26 after a 53rd-place finish at the PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Over his last six trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Putnam has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 17th.
    • Putnam finished 29th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (in 2023).
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Putnam's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20232966-70-70-74E
    5/26/20221573-65-67-72-3
    5/27/2021MC69-73+2
    6/11/2020MC73-71+4
    5/23/2019369-70-67-66-8
    5/24/20182064-72-70-68-6

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Putnam has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Andrew Putnam has averaged 286.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam is averaging 1.669 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 2.311 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Putnam .

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.399 this season (161st on TOUR). His average driving distance (282.5 yards) ranks 175th, while his 66.2% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 62nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.246.
    • On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.67, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 24.03% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance175282.5286.6
    Greens in Regulation %4167.83%63.89%
    Putts Per Round8328.6728.4
    Par Breakers12124.03%18.83%
    Bogey Avoidance611.11%11.73%

    Putnam's best finishes

    • Putnam has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Currently, Putnam sits 59th in the FedExCup standings with 525 points.

    Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453.
    • Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.279. He finished 14th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam produced his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.616.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.301). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.399-1.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2461.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1900.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3991.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4362.311

    Putnam's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2966-70-70-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday571-72-71-70-4110
    June 15-18U.S. Open4368-71-73-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4567-68-69-67-910
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-68-69-70-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-72-73-71+56
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2767-71-68-67-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2468-67-70-68-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1070-70-66-67-7262
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC77-68+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship568-69-67-62-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry4074-71-67-64-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1068-65-70-64-1370
    January 18-21The American Express4766-68-69-69-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-70-71-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-71-72-70-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5369-74-72-70-312
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-70-71-70-547
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-69-69-67-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-71-72-73+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5368-72-72-67-610

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.