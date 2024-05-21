Andrew Putnam betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453.

Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.279. He finished 14th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam produced his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.616.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.301). That ranked seventh in the field.