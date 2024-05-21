56M AGO
Andrew Putnam betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Andrew Putnam enters play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26 after a 53rd-place finish at the PGA Championship.
Latest odds for Putnam at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over his last six trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Putnam has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 17th.
- Putnam finished 29th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (in 2023).
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Putnam's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|29
|66-70-70-74
|E
|5/26/2022
|15
|73-65-67-72
|-3
|5/27/2021
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|6/11/2020
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|5/23/2019
|3
|69-70-67-66
|-8
|5/24/2018
|20
|64-72-70-68
|-6
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- Putnam has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- Andrew Putnam has averaged 286.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam is averaging 1.669 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 2.311 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Putnam .
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.399 this season (161st on TOUR). His average driving distance (282.5 yards) ranks 175th, while his 66.2% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 62nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.246.
- On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.67, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 24.03% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|175
|282.5
|286.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|41
|67.83%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|83
|28.67
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|121
|24.03%
|18.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|11.11%
|11.73%
Putnam's best finishes
- Putnam has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Currently, Putnam sits 59th in the FedExCup standings with 525 points.
Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453.
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.279. He finished 14th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam produced his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.616.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.301). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.399
|-1.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.246
|1.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.190
|0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.399
|1.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.436
|2.311
Putnam's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-70-70-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-71-73-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|10
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-72-73-71
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|67-71-68-67
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|70-70-66-67
|-7
|262
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|74-71-67-64
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-70-71-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-69-69-67
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-71-72-73
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-72-72-67
|-6
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
