56M AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    After he placed 40th in this tournament in 2023, Andrew Novak has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, TX, May 23-26.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Novak has played the Charles Schwab Challenge once of late, in 2023. He finished 40th, posting a score of 1-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Novak's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20234068-66-74-73+1

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Novak has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
    • Andrew Novak has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has an average of -1.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 1.838 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Novak .

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.087 (82nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.9 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak owns a 0.424 mark (30th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Novak's -0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 130th this season, while he averages 28.82 putts per round (91st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85298.9300.5
    Greens in Regulation %3268.42%66.39%
    Putts Per Round9128.8228.8
    Par Breakers10624.71%21.94%
    Bogey Avoidance6313.89%12.78%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Novak hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Novak ranks 90th in the FedExCup standings with 306 points.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.101.
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.353 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak delivered his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 5.151. In that event, he finished eighth.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.195, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 17th in the field.
    • Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0871.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4241.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green200.3480.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.156-1.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7021.838

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4068-66-74-73+113
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open969-68-67-72-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-68-71-67-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3365-73-69-70-1112
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-70-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3364-70-67-73-621
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5167-74-72-72+5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4567-70-67-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7369-69-69-70-5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

