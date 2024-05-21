Andrew Novak betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
After he placed 40th in this tournament in 2023, Andrew Novak has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, TX, May 23-26.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Novak has played the Charles Schwab Challenge once of late, in 2023. He finished 40th, posting a score of 1-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Novak's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|40
|68-66-74-73
|+1
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Novak has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
- Andrew Novak has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has an average of -1.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 1.838 Strokes Gained: Total.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.087 (82nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.9 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak owns a 0.424 mark (30th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Novak's -0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 130th this season, while he averages 28.82 putts per round (91st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|298.9
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|68.42%
|66.39%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|28.82
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|106
|24.71%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|13.89%
|12.78%
Novak's best finishes
- Novak hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned three top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Novak ranks 90th in the FedExCup standings with 306 points.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.101.
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.353 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak delivered his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 5.151. In that event, he finished eighth.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.195, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 17th in the field.
- Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.087
|1.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.424
|1.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.348
|0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.156
|-1.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.702
|1.838
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|68-66-74-73
|+1
|13
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|69-68-67-72
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|65-73-69-70
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|64-70-67-73
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|67-74-72-72
|+5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
