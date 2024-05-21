Andrew Novak betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.101.

Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.353 mark ranked sixth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak delivered his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 5.151. In that event, he finished eighth.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.195, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 17th in the field.