Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317.

Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 25th in the field with a mark of 2.589.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 0.973 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 43rd in that event).