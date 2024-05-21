PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Alejandro Tosti enters play May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club after a 73rd-place finish in the PGA Championship, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Tosti's first time competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Tosti's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Tosti has an average finish of 56th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Tosti has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Alejandro Tosti has averaged 310.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti has an average of -1.814 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tosti has an average of -2.799 in his past five tournaments.
    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.704 (eighth) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.8 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 172nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.673.
    • On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a putts-per-round average of 29.47, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance7311.8310.8
    Greens in Regulation %10965.20%67.01%
    Putts Per Round15829.4730.1
    Par Breakers10025.00%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance15817.40%12.85%

    Tosti's best finishes

    • Tosti has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Currently, Tosti ranks 109th in the FedExCup standings with 218 points.

    Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317.
    • Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 25th in the field with a mark of 2.589.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 0.973 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 43rd in that event).
    • Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.7042.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.673-2.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.329-0.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.338-1.814
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.636-2.799

    Tosti's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7066-70-77-64-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-72-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4366-73-72-74-311
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-69-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7568-73-76-77+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open266-67-68-68-11167
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-79+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-70-65-73-727
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-70-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6365-73-71-74-13
    May 16-19PGA Championship7368-69-79-68-35

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

