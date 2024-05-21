Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Alejandro Tosti enters play May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club after a 73rd-place finish in the PGA Championship, which was his last tournament.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Tosti's first time competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Tosti's recent performances
- In his last five events, Tosti has an average finish of 56th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Tosti has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
- Alejandro Tosti has averaged 310.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has an average of -1.814 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tosti has an average of -2.799 in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.704 (eighth) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.8 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 172nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.673.
- On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a putts-per-round average of 29.47, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|311.8
|310.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|109
|65.20%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.47
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|100
|25.00%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|158
|17.40%
|12.85%
Tosti's best finishes
- Tosti has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 50%.
- Currently, Tosti ranks 109th in the FedExCup standings with 218 points.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317.
- Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 25th in the field with a mark of 2.589.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 0.973 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 43rd in that event).
- Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.704
|2.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.673
|-2.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.329
|-0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.338
|-1.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.636
|-2.799
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|-3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.