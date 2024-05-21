Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: Akshay Bhatia hits a chip shot on the first hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia looks for better results in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after he finished 56th shooting 4-over in this tournament in 2023.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Bhatia has played the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 4-over and finishing 56th.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Bhatia's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|56
|69-68-70-77
|+4
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Bhatia has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- Akshay Bhatia has averaged 301.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia is averaging 1.438 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of 5.204 in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.102 (81st) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.1 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks eighth on TOUR with a mark of 0.673.
- On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a putts-per-round average of 28.50, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 25.38% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|298.1
|301.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|66.29%
|60.80%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.50
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|91
|25.38%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|13.89%
|15.12%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia has played 14 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win .
- In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times.
- With 960 points, Bhatia currently sits 24th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270 (he finished first in that event).
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 8.178 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.346.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.895), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.102
|-1.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.673
|4.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.012
|1.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.336
|1.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.123
|5.204
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-68-70-77
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|69-74-73-73
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|66-69-69-70
|-10
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|9
|68-68-70-65
|-17
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|19
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.