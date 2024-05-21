Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270 (he finished first in that event).

Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 8.178 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.346.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.895), which ranked fifth in the field.