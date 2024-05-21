PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: Akshay Bhatia hits a chip shot on the first hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia looks for better results in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after he finished 56th shooting 4-over in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Bhatia has played the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 4-over and finishing 56th.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Bhatia's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20235669-68-70-77+4

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Bhatia has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
    • Akshay Bhatia has averaged 301.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia is averaging 1.438 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of 5.204 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bhatia .

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.102 (81st) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.1 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks eighth on TOUR with a mark of 0.673.
    • On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a putts-per-round average of 28.50, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 25.38% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance92298.1301.4
    Greens in Regulation %8066.29%60.80%
    Putts Per Round5528.5028.3
    Par Breakers9125.38%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance6313.89%15.12%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia has played 14 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win .
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • With 960 points, Bhatia currently sits 24th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270 (he finished first in that event).
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 8.178 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.346.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.895), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.102-1.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6734.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.0121.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3361.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1235.204

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5669-68-70-77+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6869-74-73-73+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3566-69-69-70-10--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship968-68-70-65-17--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4366-72-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3568-70-68-67-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-66-70-64-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3869-66-67-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4274-70-71-74+519
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-70+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

