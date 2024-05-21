Adam Svensson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
After he finished 40th in this tournament in 2022, Adam Svensson has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, TX, May 23-26.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Svensson finished 40th (with a score of 2-over) in his only appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in recent years (in 2022).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Svensson's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/26/2022
|40
|69-68-69-76
|+2
Svensson's recent performances
- In his last five events, Svensson has an average finish of 48th.
- Svensson has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been even-par.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Svensson has an average of -2.796 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -0.466 Strokes Gained: Total.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.074 this season, which ranks 108th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.420.
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 175th this season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranks 134th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|297.6
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|119
|64.74%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.14
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|183
|19.16%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|14.29%
|16.11%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- As of now, Svensson has accumulated 275 points, which ranks him 95th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.881 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.412 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.986, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.074
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.420
|3.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.060
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.663
|-2.796
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.376
|-0.466
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|60
|71-70-77-74
|+12
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-4
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.