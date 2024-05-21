PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    After he finished 40th in this tournament in 2022, Adam Svensson has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, TX, May 23-26.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Svensson finished 40th (with a score of 2-over) in his only appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in recent years (in 2022).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Svensson's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/26/20224069-68-69-76+2

    Svensson's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Svensson has an average finish of 48th.
    • Svensson has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been even-par.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Svensson has an average of -2.796 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -0.466 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.074 this season, which ranks 108th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranks 97th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.420.
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 175th this season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranks 134th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97297.6299.5
    Greens in Regulation %11964.74%62.50%
    Putts Per Round13429.1429.1
    Par Breakers18319.16%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance7314.29%16.11%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • As of now, Svensson has accumulated 275 points, which ranks him 95th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.881 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.412 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.986, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
    • Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.074-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4203.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.060-0.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.663-2.796
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.376-0.466

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open6071-70-77-74+126
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4071-67-71-68-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2169-66-67-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open3766-69-73-67-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship763-67-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-415

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

