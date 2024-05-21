Adam Svensson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.881 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.

Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.412 mark ranked 12th in the field.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.986, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.