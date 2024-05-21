55M AGO
Adam Scott betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Adam Scott seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He took 52nd at the par-70 Colonial Country Club in 2018.
Latest odds for Scott at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Scott finished 52nd (with a score of 3-under) in his lone appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in recent years (in 2018).
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Scott's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/24/2018
|52
|69-73-71-64
|-3
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Scott has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
- Adam Scott has averaged 312.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 0.652 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 1.960 Strokes Gained: Total.
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.439 this season, which ranks 22nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.3 yards) ranks 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scott has a 0.100 average that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 64.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott has delivered a 0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a putts-per-round average of 28.63, and he ranks 173rd by breaking par 20.95% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|304.3
|312.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|64.92%
|63.58%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.63
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|173
|20.95%
|18.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|13.81%
|13.89%
Scott's best finishes
- While Scott has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 80%.
- Currently, Scott ranks 67th in the FedExCup standings with 460 points.
Scott's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.214. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 6.474 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott posted his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.242.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.157, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
- Scott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.439
|2.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.100
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.173
|-0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.225
|0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.591
|1.960
Scott's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|70-75-70-71
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|62-68-65-71
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|72-73-71-69
|+1
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-71-69-63
|-12
|80
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-73-71-69
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-67-66-67
|-19
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|72-67-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|72-68-65-66
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|72-68-67-71
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-70-70-70
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|76-74-70-72
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|69-65-68-68
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|71-71-73-71
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.