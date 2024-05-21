Adam Scott betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.214. He finished 30th in that tournament.

Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 6.474 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott posted his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.242.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.157, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 14th in that event).