Adam Schenk betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Schenk has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Schenk has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Schenk is averaging 0.848 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.