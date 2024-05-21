Adam Schenk betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Adam Schenk placed second in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, shooting a 23-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at Colonial Country Club .
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In his last six appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Schenk has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 8-under.
- Schenk last played at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, finishing second with a score of 23-under.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Schenk's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|2
|66-67-67-72
|-23
|5/26/2022
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|5/27/2021
|65
|73-67-72-72
|+4
|6/11/2020
|43
|66-72-72-66
|-4
|5/23/2019
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|5/24/2018
|MC
|68-77
|+5
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Schenk has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk is averaging 0.848 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -1.727 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.275 ranks 49th on TOUR this season, and his 66.3% driving accuracy average ranks 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 143rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.337, while he ranks 98th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.62%.
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 36th this season, while he averages 28.60 putts per round (67th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|61
|300.9
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|65.62%
|64.51%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.60
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|108
|24.63%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|14.47%
|17.59%
Schenk's best finishes
- Schenk has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Currently, Schenk has 568 points, placing him 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schenk produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 12th in the field at 3.667. In that event, he finished 19th.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.278 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.258, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.275
|0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.337
|-0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|-0.009
|-2.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.335
|0.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.265
|-1.727
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-67-67-72
|-23
|300
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|75-71-68-71
|-3
|92
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|90
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
