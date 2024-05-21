PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Adam Schenk placed second in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, shooting a 23-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at Colonial Country Club .

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In his last six appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Schenk has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Schenk last played at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, finishing second with a score of 23-under.
    • Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Schenk's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023266-67-67-72-23
    5/26/2022MC75-67+2
    5/27/20216573-67-72-72+4
    6/11/20204366-72-72-66-4
    5/23/2019MC72-79+11
    5/24/2018MC68-77+5

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Schenk has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk is averaging 0.848 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -1.727 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Schenk .

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.275 ranks 49th on TOUR this season, and his 66.3% driving accuracy average ranks 47th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 143rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.337, while he ranks 98th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.62%.
    • On the greens, Schenk's 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 36th this season, while he averages 28.60 putts per round (67th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance61300.9303.1
    Greens in Regulation %9865.62%64.51%
    Putts Per Round6728.6028.6
    Par Breakers10824.63%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance7714.47%17.59%

    Schenk's best finishes

    • Schenk has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Currently, Schenk has 568 points, placing him 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schenk produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 12th in the field at 3.667. In that event, he finished 19th.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.278 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.258, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2750.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.337-0.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100-0.009-2.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.3350.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.265-1.727

    Schenk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge266-67-67-72-23300
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday775-71-68-71-392
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic765-68-69-66-2090
    July 6-9John Deere Classic465-66-67-68-18123
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1366-67-68-66-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6472-73-73-78+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

