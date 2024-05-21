Aaron Rai betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
When he takes the course May 23-26, Aaron Rai will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge. In 2023, he shot 3-under and placed 12th at Colonial Country Club.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Rai's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 3-over, over his last two appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished 12th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Rai's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|12
|71-68-67-71
|-3
|5/26/2022
|68
|71-68-76-74
|+9
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Rai has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 293.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rai is averaging 1.265 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rai has an average of 5.943 in his past five tournaments.
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.231, which ranks 61st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranks 148th, and his 72.3% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks 10th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.642, while he ranks eighth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.16%.
- On the greens, Rai's -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranks 140th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|290.7
|293.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|71.16%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|140
|29.21
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|37
|27.51%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|16
|12.17%
|8.95%
Rai's best finishes
- While Rai hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 71.4%.
- Currently, Rai has 336 points, ranking him 85th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.648 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 6.316. In that event, he finished 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.494 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.718 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.231
|0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.642
|3.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.077
|0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.065
|1.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.886
|5.943
Rai's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|71-68-67-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|67-69-69-67
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|65-68-66-71
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|67-65-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|68-68-70-71
|-4
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
