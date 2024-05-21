Aaron Rai betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Rai has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Rai has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.

Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 293.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Rai is averaging 1.265 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.