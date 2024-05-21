PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course May 23-26, Aaron Rai will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge. In 2023, he shot 3-under and placed 12th at Colonial Country Club.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Rai's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 3-over, over his last two appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished 12th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Rai's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20231271-68-67-71-3
    5/26/20226871-68-76-74+9

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Rai has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 293.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai is averaging 1.265 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rai has an average of 5.943 in his past five tournaments.
    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.231, which ranks 61st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranks 148th, and his 72.3% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks 10th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.642, while he ranks eighth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.16%.
    • On the greens, Rai's -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranks 140th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance148290.7293.6
    Greens in Regulation %871.16%69.44%
    Putts Per Round14029.2129.2
    Par Breakers3727.51%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance1612.17%8.95%

    Rai's best finishes

    • While Rai hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 71.4%.
    • Currently, Rai has 336 points, ranking him 85th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.648 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 6.316. In that event, he finished 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.494 mark ranked 20th in the field.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.718 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.2310.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6423.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green750.0770.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.0651.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.8865.943

    Rai's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1271-68-67-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-79+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open367-69-69-67-16145
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-66-68-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic965-68-66-71-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4966-68-70-73-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2871-66-69-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2173-70-70-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5765-69-70-70-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-66-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson467-65-68-64-20109
    May 16-19PGA Championship3968-68-70-71-420

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

