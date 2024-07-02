Chan Kim betting profile:

This season, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 2.938.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.829.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking fifth in the field at 3.818. In that tournament, he finished 40th.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.998, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished eighth in that event).