Chan Kim betting profile:
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Chan Kim takes to the links in the 2024 July 4-7. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Kim is competing at the for the first time in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kim finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Kim has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Chan Kim has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging -3.542 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.302 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.198 (57th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.9 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 35th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.355, while he ranks 33rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.94%.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 160th on TOUR, while he ranks 117th with a putts-per-round average of 29.13. He has broken par 26.50% of the time (24th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|295.9
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|33
|67.94%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.13
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|24
|26.50%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|14.00%
|16.67%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Currently, Kim has 290 points, placing him 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 2.938.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.829.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking fifth in the field at 3.818. In that tournament, he finished 40th.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.998, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.198
|0.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.355
|1.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.162
|0.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.565
|-3.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.151
|-0.302
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-64
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-71-65
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-144
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the .
