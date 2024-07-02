PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Chan Kim takes to the links in the 2024 July 4-7. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Kim at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Kim is competing at the for the first time in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kim finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Chan Kim has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging -3.542 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.302 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.198 (57th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.9 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 35th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.355, while he ranks 33rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.94%.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 160th on TOUR, while he ranks 117th with a putts-per-round average of 29.13. He has broken par 26.50% of the time (24th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111295.9300.1
    Greens in Regulation %3367.94%71.30%
    Putts Per Round11729.1330.4
    Par Breakers2426.50%21.76%
    Bogey Avoidance4914.00%16.67%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Currently, Kim has 290 points, placing him 108th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 2.938.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.829.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking fifth in the field at 3.818. In that tournament, he finished 40th.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.998, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.1980.683
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3551.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.1620.890
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.565-3.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.151-0.302

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-64-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1464-67-68-67-2255
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-66-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-69-66-71-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-71-68-67-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-65-77-63
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-71-70-79+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5371-67-70-71-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1470-72-72-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-71-65-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-1445
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4066-68-69-74-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

