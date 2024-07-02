Camilo Villegas betting profile:

This season, Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.489. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.530. He missed the cut in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best performance this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.326 (he finished 50th in that tournament).

At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 50th in that event).