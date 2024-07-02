6H AGO
Camilo Villegas betting profile:
1 Min Read
Camilo Villegas looks to show better in the 2024 than the last time he played in this tournament in 2022 when he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Villegas at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last three trips to the , Villegas has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 30th.
- Villegas missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the in 2022.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Villegas' recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|7/8/2021
|41
|64-71-67-73
|-9
Villegas' recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Villegas has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Camilo Villegas has averaged 287.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has an average of -2.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -4.638 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Villegas .
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.941 ranks 171st on TOUR this season, and his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas owns a -0.448 mark (161st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Villegas has delivered a -0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR, while he ranks 161st with a putts-per-round average of 29.79. He has broken par 21.89% of the time (140th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|284.2
|287.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|63.47%
|59.44%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.79
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|140
|21.89%
|12.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|168
|19.02%
|17.78%
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas, who has played 15 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 26.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Villegas, who has 45 points, currently sits 187th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.489. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.530. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best performance this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.326 (he finished 50th in that tournament).
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 50th in that event).
- Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.824) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.941
|-1.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.448
|-0.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.118
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.594
|-2.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-2.101
|-4.638
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.