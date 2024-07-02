PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas betting profile:

    Camilo Villegas looks to show better in the 2024 than the last time he played in this tournament in 2022 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last three trips to the , Villegas has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 30th.
    • Villegas missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the in 2022.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Villegas' recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/30/2022MC72-72+2
    7/8/20214164-71-67-73-9

    Villegas' recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Villegas has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Camilo Villegas has averaged 287.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has an average of -2.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -4.638 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Villegas .

    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.941 ranks 171st on TOUR this season, and his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas owns a -0.448 mark (161st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Villegas has delivered a -0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR, while he ranks 161st with a putts-per-round average of 29.79. He has broken par 21.89% of the time (140th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance165284.2287.7
    Greens in Regulation %13763.47%59.44%
    Putts Per Round16129.7930.1
    Par Breakers14021.89%12.78%
    Bogey Avoidance16819.02%17.78%

    Villegas' best finishes

    • Villegas, who has played 15 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 26.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • Villegas, who has 45 points, currently sits 187th in the FedExCup standings.

    Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.489. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.530. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best performance this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.326 (he finished 50th in that tournament).
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 50th in that event).
    • Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.824) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-0.941-1.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.448-0.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.118-0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.594-2.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-2.101-4.638

    Villegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship264-64-69-66-25--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship167-63-65-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-68-68-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry5065-71-74-70-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-68-65-74-124
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6769-71-77-68+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-82+11--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3574-75-76-69+624
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

