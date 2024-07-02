Callum Tarren betting profile:

In his last five appearances, Tarren has an average finish of 64th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Tarren has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five events.

Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Tarren has an average of -2.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.