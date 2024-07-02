Callum Tarren betting profile:
1 Min Read
Callum Tarren will play July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 . In his most recent tournament he placed 57th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 6-under at Detroit Golf Club.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Tarren's average finish has been sixth, and his average score 16-under, over his last two appearances at the .
- Tarren last participated in the in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Tarren's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|6/30/2022
|6
|68-65-65-70
|-16
Tarren's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Tarren has an average finish of 64th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Tarren has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Tarren has an average of -2.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tarren has an average of -3.035 in his past five tournaments.
Tarren's advanced stats and rankings
- Tarren owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.260 (138th) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.8 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren owns a -0.356 mark (148th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Tarren's -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 153rd this season, and his 29.83 putts-per-round average ranks 163rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|306.8
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|62.78%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|163
|29.83
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|101
|23.75%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|19.58%
|17.06%
Tarren's best finishes
- Tarren has participated in 17 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut six times (35.3%).
- Tarren, who has 64 points, currently sits 180th in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.160 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
- Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.083. He finished 70th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren put up his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.640.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.165, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 72nd.
- Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him 57th in the field). In that event, he finished 57th.
Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.260
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.356
|-0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.260
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.447
|-2.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.323
|-3.035
Tarren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|71-68-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|69-73-72-75
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-68-70-74
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|67-74-72-76
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.