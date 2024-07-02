PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Callum Tarren betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Callum Tarren betting profile:

    Callum Tarren will play July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 . In his most recent tournament he placed 57th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 6-under at Detroit Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Tarren at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Tarren's average finish has been sixth, and his average score 16-under, over his last two appearances at the .
    • Tarren last participated in the in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Tarren's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC72-69-1
    6/30/2022668-65-65-70-16

    Tarren's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Tarren has an average finish of 64th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Tarren has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Tarren has an average of -2.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tarren has an average of -3.035 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Tarren .

    Tarren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tarren owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.260 (138th) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.8 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren owns a -0.356 mark (148th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Tarren's -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 153rd this season, and his 29.83 putts-per-round average ranks 163rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance30306.8302.6
    Greens in Regulation %14362.78%69.05%
    Putts Per Round16329.8330.8
    Par Breakers10123.75%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance16919.58%17.06%

    Tarren's best finishes

    • Tarren has participated in 17 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut six times (35.3%).
    • Tarren, who has 64 points, currently sits 180th in the FedExCup standings.

    Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.160 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
    • Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.083. He finished 70th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren put up his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.640.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.165, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 72nd.
    • Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him 57th in the field). In that event, he finished 57th.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.260-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.356-0.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.260-0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.447-2.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-1.323-3.035

    Tarren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open1366-68-70-67-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship768-69-67-71-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4371-68-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-68-62-70-14--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-69-72-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-72+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7269-73-72-75+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-68-70-74+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2367-72-70-68-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7067-74-72-76+93
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-69-71-72-65

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

