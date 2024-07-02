PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
C.T. Pan betting profile:

    C.T. Pan shot 11-under and placed 24th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 .

    Latest odds for Pan at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last three trips to the , Pan has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 29th.
    • Pan finished 24th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the (in 2022).
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Pan's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/30/20222469-64-69-71-11
    7/8/2021MC68-71-3
    7/12/20183468-71-66-68-11

    Pan's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Pan has an average finish of 36th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Pan has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, C.T. Pan has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Pan has an average of -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pan is averaging 0.513 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pan .

    Pan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.102 this season, which ranks 113th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan owns a 0.004 mark (93rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Pan has registered a -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR, while he ranks 132nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.28. He has broken par 20.80% of the time (156th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance133293.0290.0
    Greens in Regulation %8765.67%66.67%
    Putts Per Round13229.2829.8
    Par Breakers15620.80%17.86%
    Bogey Avoidance10215.38%13.89%

    Pan's best finishes

    • Pan has played 14 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times (57.1%).
    • Pan, who has 247 points, currently ranks 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.157.
    • Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.709 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 5.512 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.656). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Pan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.1020.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.004-0.854
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.3671.665
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.093-0.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.1770.513

    Pan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 27-303M Open7068-70-75-71E3
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-68-68-74E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-69-69-66-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D75E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicW/D42+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta371-67-67-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2866-68-70-71-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5171-70-78-74+513
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4269-68-70-76-518
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-72-73-72E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-68-74+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-70-68-69-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

