C.T. Pan betting profile:
C.T. Pan shot 11-under and placed 24th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last three trips to the , Pan has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 29th.
- Pan finished 24th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the (in 2022).
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Pan's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|24
|69-64-69-71
|-11
|7/8/2021
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|7/12/2018
|34
|68-71-66-68
|-11
Pan's recent performances
- In his last five events, Pan has an average finish of 36th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Pan has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, C.T. Pan has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pan has an average of -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pan is averaging 0.513 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.102 this season, which ranks 113th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan owns a 0.004 mark (93rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Pan has registered a -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR, while he ranks 132nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.28. He has broken par 20.80% of the time (156th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|293.0
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|65.67%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.28
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|156
|20.80%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|15.38%
|13.89%
Pan's best finishes
- Pan has played 14 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times (57.1%).
- Pan, who has 247 points, currently ranks 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.157.
- Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.709 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 5.512 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.656). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.102
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.004
|-0.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.367
|1.665
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.093
|-0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.177
|0.513
Pan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|70
|68-70-75-71
|E
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-68-68-74
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|75
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|42
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|51
|71-70-78-74
|+5
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|69-68-70-76
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-68-74
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-70-68-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the .
