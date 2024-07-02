C.T. Pan betting profile:

In his last five events, Pan has an average finish of 36th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Pan has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, C.T. Pan has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Pan has an average of -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.