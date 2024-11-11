Zac Blair betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Zac Blair will appear in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14-17 after a 45th-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Blair has played the Butterfield Bermuda Championship once of late, in 2019. He finished 57th, posting a score of 3-under.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Blair's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/31/2019
|57
|70-68-70-73
|-3
Blair's recent performances
- In his last five events, Blair has an average finish of 55th.
- Blair has an average finishing position of 55th in his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Zac Blair has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has an average of -3.340 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Blair has an average of -3.260 in his past five tournaments.
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.312 this season, which ranks 152nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.3 yards) ranks 178th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 89th on TOUR with a mark of 0.099.
- On the greens, Blair's -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 122nd this season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranks 77th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|283.3
|290.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|111
|66.17%
|71.91%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.91
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|130
|22.93%
|18.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|13.96%
|10.80%
Blair's best finishes
- While Blair hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- With 344 points, Blair currently sits 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 2.483 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.772.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 4.057 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.448, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.312
|-2.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.099
|1.984
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.208
|0.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.114
|-3.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.119
|-3.260
Blair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|73-66-68-72
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|36
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|70-69-75-72
|+6
|58
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|70-64-68-64
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|73-63-70-69
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-69-69-71
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|66
|68-69-70-75
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|69-70-71-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|66-70-68-72
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-71-70-67
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.