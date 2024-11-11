PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Zac Blair will appear in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14-17 after a 45th-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Blair at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Blair has played the Butterfield Bermuda Championship once of late, in 2019. He finished 57th, posting a score of 3-under.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Blair's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/31/20195770-68-70-73-3

    Blair's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Blair has an average finish of 55th.
    • Blair has an average finishing position of 55th in his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Zac Blair has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has an average of -3.340 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Blair has an average of -3.260 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Blair .

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.312 this season, which ranks 152nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.3 yards) ranks 178th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 89th on TOUR with a mark of 0.099.
    • On the greens, Blair's -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 122nd this season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranks 77th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance178283.3290.5
    Greens in Regulation %11166.17%71.91%
    Putts Per Round7728.9129.5
    Par Breakers13022.93%18.83%
    Bogey Avoidance7713.96%10.80%

    Blair's best finishes

    • While Blair hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • With 344 points, Blair currently sits 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Blair's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 2.483 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.772.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 4.057 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.448, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.312-2.851
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.0991.984
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green360.2080.947
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.114-3.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.119-3.260

    Blair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-68-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express6267-67-67-75-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-70-73-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC78-75+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship5373-66-68-72-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-68-71-68-636
    June 13-16U.S. Open2670-69-75-72+658
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4666-69-72-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO Championship270-64-68-64-33104
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-74E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4573-63-70-69-510
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-69-69-71-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6668-69-70-75-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6169-70-71-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4666-70-68-72-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4571-71-70-67-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.