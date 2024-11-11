Zac Blair betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 2.483 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.772.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 4.057 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 49th in that event.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.448, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 13th in that event.