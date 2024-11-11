William McGirt betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

In his last five appearances, McGirt has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

McGirt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He finished with a score of 15-under in his only recent appearance.

Off the tee, William McGirt has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

McGirt is averaging 0.872 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.