William McGirt betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
William McGirt shot 9-under and finished 59th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, McGirt has an average finish of 59th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In McGirt's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished 59th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
McGirt's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|59
|70-67-70-68
|-9
|10/27/2022
|MC
|70-68
|-4
McGirt's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, McGirt has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- McGirt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He finished with a score of 15-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, William McGirt has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McGirt is averaging 0.872 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGirt is averaging -1.339 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGirt's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|289.0
|290.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.44%
|69.91%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.61
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.83%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.04%
|14.81%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McGirt's best finishes
- McGirt has played six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
McGirt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.339
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McGirt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-68-67-66
|-14
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-69-68-73
|-7
|7
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|71-69-73-70
|-1
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|68-67-67-71
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McGirt as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.